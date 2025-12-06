The Open Inquiry Problem at the World’s Leading STEM University

MIT was founded on the principle of Mens et Manus — “Mind and Hand.” It’s a commitment to the practical application of knowledge through rigorous, objective inquiry.

For decades, MIT’s exceptionalism was fueled by its encouragement of provocative thinking and nonconformity. In recent years, however, MIT faculty have reported much greater pressure to self-censor than in the past, along with less confidence in their institution’s support for free expression. A national survey of college student attitudes towards free speech placed MIT students near the bottom in their comfort expressing controversial ideas on campus.

No university can fulfill its mission if students and faculty do not trust that their free speech rights will be protected. At an institution like MIT, whose innovations have helped shape the modern world, the consequences of a deteriorating campus culture are especially serious.

Where we come in

The MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA) was founded in 2021 by MIT alumni determined not to see their institution follow the path of so many others. MFSA has hosted numerous debates, lectures, and conferences at MIT, bringing heterodox voices and prominent speakers to the MIT campus while modeling positive, constructive dialogue. We work with students, faculty, and campus leadership to strengthen free expression. Our work has helped pave the way for important reforms.

Membership in MFSA is free and open to all, whether inside or outside the MIT community. By joining, you gain access to our members-only forums, invitations to quarterly all-hands meetings, and a network of peers who believe that the search for truth must remain MIT’s highest calling.

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MIT Uncanceled is our publication that offers weekly commentary about free speech at MIT and wider cultural challenges affecting MIT, the STEM fields, and higher education more generally. Readers are invited to subscribe and learn more about the world’s leading STEM university.

Note: The MIT Free Speech Alliance is independent of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Not all opinions expressed on MIT Uncanceled necessarily represent MFSA’s institutional positions.