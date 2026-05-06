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What MFSA Said to the Faculty
Thank you for defending free speech and academic freedom
May 6
•
Wayne Stargardt
5
2
1
April 2026
Free Inquiry on Campus Remains in Jeopardy
The power of alumni non-giving
Apr 29
•
Evan D. Morris
24
17
3
Debating the Orthodoxy
Without anyone to defend accepted narratives, MFSA debate is canceled
Apr 23
•
Bill Frezza
8
5
1
Chaos at the National Institutes of Health
Sketch by Evan D.
Apr 15
•
Evan D. Morris
4
2
From Access to Outcomes:
DEI/BAC and Its Predecessors at MIT, 2010–2024
Apr 9
3
1
Assessing the Reach of DEI at MIT
MIT Alumni for Accountability
Apr 2
•
Kathleen Sgamma
6
1
March 2026
A Free Expression Committee at MIT Demonstrates the Need to Make Its Work Permanent
When everyone up to the president is asking for your input, it's a sign your work should be institutionalized.
Mar 30
•
Peter Bonilla
5
1
Flashback Friday: MFSA Debates Decarbonization
EPA rule changes keep our debate relevant
Mar 20
•
Kathleen Sgamma
3
1
The Simplest, Best Reason for MIT to Adopt Institutional Neutrality
President Sally Kornbluth has adopted it as her posture by default, and it has worked.
Mar 12
•
Peter Bonilla
7
3
Authoritarians in the Academy:
A Conversation on Borderless Censorship in Higher Education
Mar 5
•
Kathleen Sgamma
3
1
February 2026
Free Speech, Antisemitism, and the Temptation to Censor, Part 2
MIT’s Framework: Protect Speech, Punish Misconduct
Feb 25
•
Wayne Stargardt
3
1
Free Speech, Antisemitism, and the Temptation to Censor
Part One of a Two-Part Series on Handling Antisemitism at MIT and Other Universities
Feb 19
•
Wayne Stargardt
5
2
1
© 2026 MIT Free Speech Alliance
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