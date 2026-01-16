MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
Jan 26

What we need to do is distinguish between the pro-USA (or neutral) foreign students, and the hostile ones.

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