MIT Free Speech Alliance held its fall debate on November 6th on the question, “Are U.S. Colleges Too Dependent on International Students?” Arguing in the affirmative were James Fishback, Founder and CEO of Azoria investment firm and founder of Incubate Debate, a debate league for middle and high school students; and Nathan Halberstadt, Partner at New Founding, a venture firm focused on critical civilizational problems, and contributor to UnHerd, The American Conservative, and American Reformer.

They faced off against David Freed, Founder of OnCall AI, a medical technology firm, and previously COO of Crimson Education, which helps students around the world find and get into universities; and Professor Chris Glass, Department of Educational Leadership and Higher Education at Boston College and an affiliated faculty member in the Center for International Higher Education (CIHE).

Halberstadt kicked off the discussion for the affirmative team, citing the 3,430 international students at MIT, or nearly one third of the total student body, with around 1,000 from the People’s Republic of China.* He gave examples of 27,000 international students at New York University, and 40% of the Carnegie Melon student body is foreign. The number of foreign students in the United States has grown 50 times since 1950, from 25,000 to 1.1 million.

Traditionally, the emphasis was on cultural exchange and highly selective of the most qualified students; today it is out of proportion. There are 1,000 Chinese students for every one American at a Chinese university. With 271,000 Chinese students in the United States, there are national security and intellectual property concerns. Many of the students return to their country with their gender studies or Columbia journalism degree, and never contribute to the United States.

The pro-side focused on the supposed inability of foreign students to learn American culture and contribute to campus life. They suggested that in the right numbers with more federal regulation and more effort by college administrations to assimilate students, the situation could be more positive without taking opportunities away from American youth.

As someone on the conservative side of the spectrum, I have a problem with calls for more regulation in areas that are not primary constitutional concerns of the federal government. No doubt they are correct that university administrations could do a better job integrating foreign students and improving campus life. I’m also sympathetic to their concern for the anti-American, anti-“colonial” extremism of some foreign students, but as we saw with the pro-Hamas demonstrations and riots across campuses last year, there are plenty of Americans who share those extreme views and engaged in the violence and disruption. Law enforcement powers, including federal, and the existing power of the federal government to issue and enforce student visas can address such problems. Imagining new federal powers to constrict the free exchange between universities and international students struck me as a weak argument from the conservative “pro” team.

The “con” side started out a bit slow, with a contorted analogy involving Halloween candy, but noted that the age-18 population peaked 15 years ago and keeps falling. There’s an oversupply of university spots than Americans to fill them. Overall, international students represent about 5% of all college students, compared to 39% in Australia and 25% in Canada. For those elite schools with higher percentages, Americans would benefit by occupying more of the top spots, but there is indeed a place for every student desiring to attend college.

For my money (to this free MFSA debate), Professor Glass got right to the heart of the issue. The United States is in a race to maintain economic and geopolitical dominance through artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, China is graduating twice as many STEM PhD students and India ten times as many engineering students. We’re in an all-out sprint to attract the best minds in the world, and limiting international students is the wrong direction to go. In fact, China also recognizes the imbalance in their universities and has made attracting international students and building scientific talent a national priority. “In a world where technology catalyzes economic growth and geopolitical influence, the countries that win the talent competition will lead,” he said. The United States needs to continue to defend its talent advantage.

“Four in ten unicorns in Silicon Valley were founded by international students or immigrant founders. This has created tremendous amounts of economic value,” Prof. Glass continued. “This is why the U.S. is leading the system. You combine venture capital, you combine our government’s funding of research and development, you combine the ability of our country to be a talent magnet, that has created the most powerful economic and scientific innovation engine in the history of the world… I would support what Donald Trump said, is we should staple a green card to international students’ degrees because then that they could contribute…”

In a highly competitive world where technological brainpower is the key ingredient, does it really matter that a gender studies graduate returns to Bolivia or a newly minted Columbia journalist takes up a job at the BBC in their native London? Sure, not every single foreign student may stay and contribute, but if 80% of STEM PhD students continue to do so, isn’t that what’s really important?

For every foreign student that just sticks in their earbuds and hangs out with their compatriots, there’s another who actively contributes to the campus culture and freely shares experiences with American students. Trying to micromanage down to the individual and regulating the flow of international students to American universities misses the big picture: not only do foreign students enrich our campuses, but the entire country benefits from their talent. I call this one for the “con” team.

See the full debate at the MFSA YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@MITFreeSpeech

* Note that Halberstadt appears to have slightly misquoted the MIT Registrar’s Office numbers, which are 3,475 international students of a total student body of 11,816, or 29%.