Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) became quite the rage at universities across the country at some point in the early 2010s. By the end of the decade, it had become an entrenched part of just about every major American university, including MIT.

Perhaps the zenith was the Biden Administration’s “whole-of-government” approach to DEI, with an Executive Order directing all corners of the federal bureaucracy to ensure DEI principles were embedded into every department, policy, regulation, and hiring decision. The EO was binding on all federal grant recipients, including U.S. universities. Immediately upon resuming office, President Trump issued his own order excising DEI from the government and intending to free academia, but it had become deeply entwined in agencies, organizations, and institutions. Alert bureaucrats moved quickly to reclassify their job titles and office signs to avoid being reassigned or outright fired.

Under political and legal pressure as well as a potential loss of over a billion in government funding, universities have likewise reduced DEI staff and programs. MIT President Sally Kornbluth led the way as the first elite university president to eliminate DEI hiring statements.

But can something that took years to take root be quickly eliminated? And what was the impact on highly meritorious institutions like MIT? What are the costs and are they worth the benefits? Thankfully, a small group of alumni set out to answer these questions.

Concerned with the impact DEI was having on their beloved alma mater, the ad hoc group “MIT Alumni for Accountability” began probing the reach of DEI through the institution. They set out to determine the true extent of DEI policies, procedures, programs, and initiatives, systematically attempting to measure their financial toll.

They took a magnifying glass to the MIT bureaucracy by meticulously combing through campus websites, org charts, and other publicly available documents in order to quantify the costs and benefits and document all identifiable offices, committees, task forces, and administrators with DEI responsibilities. They put in months of effort recording all the documents, proclamations, and red tape emitted from the DEI bureaucracy.

In this multi-part series we’ll explain why the group came together and how they analyzed every nook and cranny in each school, department, research center, and administrative office. We’ll describe the brain damage they suffered from reading every DEI proclamation and presentation in the public record. We’ll show how spending trended from a high of $40.8 million in 2024 as MIT’s DEI programs morphed into Belonging, Achievement, and Composition (BAC).

In the next edition of this series, the spokesman for the MIT Alumni for Accountability project will better define DEI at MIT and delve into how it was incorporated throughout the institutional structure. By the end of the series we’ll get into the full details of their methodology and their full findings.