John Evangelakos, President of Harvard Alumni for Free Speech (HAFFS) and Peter Bonilla of the MIT Free Speech Alliance hosted a conversation in February with Sarah McLaughlin on her book, Authoritarians in the Academy, which examines how foreign governments seek to influence American universities.

Ms. McLaughlin is Senior Scholar at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). She describes how, in their rush for money and global prestige, universities betray the very free speech and open discourse they claim to embody. By establishing satellites in authoritarian countries like Qatar and China, universities are forced to compromise their ideals. She cites examples such as when Northwestern was caught lying about canceling an event with a gay musician “for security reasons,” only to be embarrassed when its Qatari partner publicly stated it had forced the cancelation. Georgetown canceled a debate about blasphemy that would have violated Qatar’s blasphemy laws. Clearly, the universities are not in charge.

Our home campuses are not safe from the intrusions of authoritarian regimes either. McLaughlin discusses the chilling effect on individual free speech rights of Chinese students, in particular, who face pressure from “right-thinking” Chinese students or Chinese government operatives in the United States. A frequent antagonist is the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), whose efforts at enforcing state-level censorship abroad McLaughlin has frequently covered for FIRE.

The story of Olympic champion Alysa Liu’s dissident father is a well-known example of the type of pressure individual Chinese students and their families may face while schools themselves can be willing self-censors. For example, a vice dean at Harvard Law School pressured a Chinese dissident scholar to cancel an event in 2015 about human rights abuses in an attempt to curry favor with the Chinese government and to avoid embarrassment as Harvard’s president met with top officials in China.

Listen to the full conversation for Ms. McLaughlin’s recommendations on university free-speech commitments, leadership, and transparency.