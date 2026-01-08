The most egregious example of cancel culture at MIT occurred in October, 2021, when the scientific presentation by a visiting professor from the University of Chicago, Dr. Dorian Abbot, was abruptly cancelled. His presentation was cancelled because two months earlier he had written an op-ed in a national publication arguing that instead of hiring faculty based on their DEI identities, faculty should instead be hired strictly based on merit. Over the ensuing two months, criticism of the professor built on social media, including among graduate students and junior faculty at MIT. The MIT administration and academic leadership eventually caved to this internal pressure and cancelled the prestigious Carlson Lecture outright.

Professor Alex Byrne, MIT Department of Linguistics and Philosophy

Some things have changed at MIT since then. Both the president and the provost who supported this cancellation have been replaced. An irate faculty developed a policy statement formally defining MIT’s policies on freedom of expression and academic freedom. This policy statement was adopted by the faculty at large and then endorsed by the new president. Requiring DEI statements by prospective faculty hires, the cause célèbre behind the 2021 cancellation, was banned throughout the university. Over the ensuing four years MIT avoided additional national publicity and condemnation for overtly suppressing free expression and academic freedom among its community.

A test of MIT’s new resolve regarding academic freedom came in the summer of 2025.

In 2023 Professor Alex Byrne of the MIT Department of Linguistics and Philosophy published a book, Trouble with Gender: Sex Facts, Gender Fictions, which skeptically discusses contemporary dogmas about sex, gender, and gender identity. Prof. Byrne’s arguments directly contradict many of the underlying propositions of transgender advocacy. Given that transgender rights are another current cause célèbre among the progressive left, this made Prof. Byrne a target not for reasoned debate over his assertions, but for outright professional cancellation. The fact that Prof. Byrne emphasized his support for transgender people to live free from discrimination and prejudice seemed to make no difference. Prof. Byrne also expressed some of his viewpoints at an MFSA co-sponsored debate at MIT in the spring of 2024.

Of note, Prof. Byrne is married to Dr. Carole Hooven, formerly a lecturer in the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University. Dr. Hooven was effectively cancelled from Harvard in 2021 simply for asserting in an interview that there are two sexes, male and female, and that understanding the facts of biology doesn’t prevent us from respecting people’s gender identities.

The progressive reactions to Prof. Byrne’s assertions came to a head in June, 2025, when he published an op-ed in The Washington Post admitting that he was a co-author of a report prepared that year by the Department of Health and Human Services that reviewed the basis for medical intervention in cases of pediatric gender dysphoria. The report found no clear global, evidence-based scientific or medical consensus on the treatment of pediatric gender dysphoria.

Days after the publication of Prof. Byrne’s op-ed, an open letter was posted to social media criticizing his role in the government report. As with many cancellation campaigns, the open letter did not address the facts or scientific arguments presented in the government report. Rather, the letter criticized Prof. Byrne’s alleged insensitivity to the trans community, his qualifications for co-authoring a report on this topic, and his supposed depravity for collaborating with the hated Trump administration. The letter was signed by over 100 members of the higher education community, mostly students from MIT and other campuses. In addition to faculty signers from other universities, three members of the MIT faculty signed, including two from Prof. Byrne’s own department. One of the signers, Prof. Sally Haslanger, Ford Professor of Philosophy and Women’s and Gender Studies, had previously defended the cancellation of Prof. Abbot.

Four years ago, this might have sparked a cancellation campaign to get Prof. Byrne reprimanded, disciplined, or fired. Building outrage might have been expressed on social media and other campus outlets. Protests might have been staged outside his office, classroom, and home. Prof. Byrne might have been summoned to meetings with academic and administrative leadership. Complaints about his harmful assertions might have been registered with the MIT Bias Response Team, and disciplinary investigations might have been initiated by the DEI bureaucracy staffing it.

Instead, nothing happened.

A few weeks afterwards, Prof. Byrne wrote his own open letter responding to his critic’s complaints and defending his academic freedom rights. Since his critics had accused him of serious violations of “professional academic ethics,” Prof. Byrne invited them to demand an investigation under MIT’s existing processes for faculty discipline. No such investigation was requested, and there was no rejoinder to Prof. Byrne’s response.

A month later, with the dust from this stillborn kerfuffle settling, MIT Professor Emeritus Ian Hutchinson wrote an open letter discussing the criticism of Prof. Byrne as little more than an ad hominem attack. Prof. Hutchinson is a co-president of the MIT Council on Academic Freedom and his letter was published on the MITCAF listserv. In it he argued that such cancellation attempts are themselves attacks on academic freedom. He noted that any objections to the government report “ought to be critiqued on the basis of its content, not of [the author’s] supposed character or qualifications.” Prof. Hutchinson’s response was later published as an article in the MIT Faculty Newsletter.

So how should this incident at MIT be interpreted?

First, the illiberal elements at MIT that oppose freedom of expression and academic freedom are still present, still opposed to those MIT values, and still willing to suppress deviations from progressive orthodoxy. This remains true and indicates that the ostensible dismantling of the DEI bureaucracy has been more publicity than fact.

Second, higher education appears to have lost its appetite for full-blown viewpoint cancellation campaigns to defend progressive orthodoxy, at least for now. This attempt to spark a cancellation campaign did not catch fire. The failure may be partly due to current public sentiment and the federal government’s stance against progressive cancel culture. This reticence may at least be true at MIT and may also reflect an improvement in MIT’s culture regarding free expression. A cancellation campaign against Prof. Byrne at a liberal arts institution may have been more successful.

Third, the MIT administration and academic leadership stayed out of the dispute. Without the tacit or explicit support from leadership, there was no piling on and no escalation of the criticisms of Prof. Byrne’s work.

Fourth, while the MIT administration and academic leadership stayed out of the dispute, their silence was itself a failure of leadership. The attack on Prof. Byrne was a clear violation of MIT’s stated values and principles as expressed in the MIT Statement on Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom. MIT leadership should have clearly labelled the open letter for what it was and defended Prof. Byrne’s rights and actions. That is what leadership would have done at the University of Chicago (as they did in response to a campaign against Prof. Abbot). MIT missed an opportunity to signal clearly its support for its principles and for the academic freedom of its faculty.

This incident is an indicator of real, if incomplete, progress towards restoring MIT’s core cultural values. It also shows that the culture at MIT is not fully healed and that Institute leadership is still not unequivocally committed to supporting academic freedom in practice.