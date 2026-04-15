MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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ShyDragonKitty's avatar
ShyDragonKitty
Apr 16

Pain from budget cuts and new draconian laws in some states compound the problems you so eloquently describe. US science is in peril and, despite popular belief, other countries cannot absorb our wishful diaspora of brain drain. They don't have the governmental funding for science that the US (used to) has(have).

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Jackson74's avatar
Jackson74
Apr 17

If the US is on track for a $40 trillion debt, is there a long term “sustainability” problem for NIH funding.

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