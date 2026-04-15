Sketch by Evan D. Morris

Evan D. Morris, PhD, MIT Class of 1982, is a Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale University. Listen to his full interview on the effects of chaos in funding levels and procedures at NIH or read the edited transcript. This article summarizes the effects on grant recipients and the loss to scientific knowledge.

Many academics in the biomedical sciences rely heavily on National Institutes of Health (NIH) funds to support their research programs at large research institutions. I have been working in the field of mathematical modeling applied to brain images for 35+ years. My work contributes to basic understanding of addiction, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer, as well as to techniques for expediting drug development. I have been at Yale Medical School for the last 17. For all of that time, I have been an NIH grant recipient with multiple grants—as many as five or six at a time. But threats to funding levels and opaque changes to funding procedures have thrown the system into chaos. I hope the following examples of delays, scoring changes, and funding changes can help to elucidate real and predictable impacts of the chaos on individuals, the public, and on the scientific community more broadly.

Example 1: Effects of delays in funding. Loss of an individual.

In May 2025, a young Associate Research Scientist in my research group at Yale stood to be re-appointed to her position. Appointments are renewed yearly and must be backed by available funds. In this case, the PhD scientist split her time between my lab and that of a colleague in proportion to the funding we each provided from our respective NIH grants. At that moment, I had already requested a “No Cost Extension” (NCE) but was still awaiting official notification from NIH for permission to spend the remaining funds in order to complete proposed projects. The relevant project in question was the writing, submission, and publication of an article detailing the results of experiments that had already been conducted and analyzed successfully. If an NCE is granted it does not convey any new funds but merely permission to spend what remains of the award for up to a year following the official end-date of the grant. NCEs are granted routinely, especially, as in our case, if the project has progressed and produced results relevant to its stated aims.

The young scientist’s home department at Yale required that I sign a letter guaranteeing my portion of her salary for the coming year. But without the requested NCE, I was unable to do so. My young colleague had no choice but to agree to work with another investigator to secure her reappointment and avoid losing her position. Due to chaos at NIH in spring and summer 2025, my NCE was not forthcoming until late September. By that time, my lab member had settled into a new routine in two other labs working on other projects. When I asked to buy back some of her time, her new bosses had already come to value my young colleague’s talents and refused me.

Example 2: Effects of changes to grant review procedures. Loss of information.

Grants are reviewed by panels of reviewers selected because they have the necessary expertise to evaluate applications in their field. Because some panels might be “easy” graders and others “hard,” all the scores given in a single round of reviews are normalized by comparison with recent preceding review sessions and converted to percentile scores. Up until recently, most of the institutes of NIH have considered their budgets and the number of grants they hope to fund and then published “paylines” accordingly. The paylines signaled to applicants that if they scored better than a certain designated percentile, they could be reasonably confident that their grant would be funded. In November 2025, NIH announced it would eliminate the use of percentiles and would not publish paylines.

The information conveyed by percentiles was very useful, even if tentative, as it removed some of the considerable uncertainty from the process. It allowed investigators, given a top score, to make plans and preparations for a new project even before they received the requested funds. Investigators often need to take actions before they get the grants such as to advertise for new postdocs, take a new student into the lab, or complete time-consuming regulatory tasks ahead of the experiment like submitting experimental protocols to the Institutional Review Board (IRB). It was widely understood by investigators that the percentiles, in relation to published paylines, were the best predictor of ultimate success rather than the absolute score, which tended to be much more volatile. The recent NIH announcement greatly reduces the information value of grant review scores, perhaps rendering them entirely meaningless.

Example 3: Effects of changes to grant award procedures. Loss of a generation.

For a good part of 2025, the budget for NIH was unknown. Even as the FY26 budget for NIH was in limbo, a new plan from NIH, the Unified Funding Strategy (UFS), was throwing yet another monkey wrench into the system. NIH announced it would pay more grants on a multi-year funding basis by paying out the funds to winning proposals all at once, rather than yearly.

What does this mean? Imagine there is $100 in this year’s NIH budget and normally the top-scoring five applicants get funded. If the average yearly budget for the top five is $20 a piece, then each investigator can get what he needs from the NIH budget. But the most common grant mechanism from NIH (the “R01”) is a five-year project, so each project would cost $100 in total (inflation notwithstanding) over the course of their respective lifetimes. If NIH goes entirely to multi-year funding, then only one of the top five investigators would be funded this year and the remaining four deserving investigators would be forced to keep their work going on fumes or fold.

Any appreciable increase in the use of multi-year funding must, by definition, result in fewer awards being made. Based on data published by NIH summarizing FY25 awards—most awarded before the official announcement of the UFS—the number of awards declined by 21.8% from the previous year (see Table 3, line 2 from the NIH Grants & Funding page). As of this writing, the extent of multi-year funding that will occur in FY26 is still unknown. But data published by NIH on April 6, 2026 suggests that the fractional drop in awards could be much greater than in previous year. Figure 1 of the April data release is displayed here:

Note the dotted line and the filled red circle are based on the author’s manual, linear extrapolation of the available data for FY 2026 (from Oct 2025 to Mar 2026.)

For scientists, especially those on “soft money’’ who rely entirely on grants to fund themselves and their research programs, a significant decline in number of awards will be devastating. The fact that NIH will spend the same amount as the previous year matters not at all if you are a grant applicant with a top score who did not get funded and you are running out of funds.

What are the impacts?

To my lab, the loss of a valued member has immediate effects on our work. The project, which used two types of advanced brain imaging to uncover the molecular connections between stress and drug craving, was nearing completion but remains unpublished. The scientific community loses because until the scientific article is published in a peer reviewed journal, no one can build on it to advance further basic research or translate our findings into the development of new treatments. The public loses because it paid for the research but has nothing to show for it. Finally, the integrity of the biomedical research enterprise loses credibility. Our work imposes on the goodwill of human volunteers as experimental subjects. They agree to accept some risk as participants in experiments in order to help advance basic brain science and the understanding of addiction. If the results are not published, we betray our pact with our generous volunteers.

An increase in uncertainty brought about by the elimination of percentile scores and paylines and a precipitous drop in the number of awards caused by multi-year funding will have a combined and broad effect on the makeup of the scientific community. At some point, the system will return to steady state and the amount of money going out from NIH will match the number of top grant applications because those who already have money in the bank will not need to re-apply. But in the intervening years, many academic scientists will run out of money and be forced out of biomedical research.

Because universities are inclined and in my case, openly advertising plans to step in to support junior faculty preferentially, the greatest loss in this intervening period will be of senior scientists. With the loss of senior scientists will go a great deal of accumulated knowledge, both purely scientific as well as professional. Today’s senior investigators are the mentors of tomorrow’s prominent scientists. An abrupt loss of mentors now will tarnish training opportunities in the United States and mentees will go elsewhere for their training. The scientific community will thus be hollowed out of its young and its old, to negative effect.