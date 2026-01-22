MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
Jan 26

We'll only be able to tell about MIT when someone-- faculty, student, or janitor-- says something offensive to the liberal elite, and gets punished or not. But of course the fact that nobody does say something liberals don't like is evidence in itself.

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