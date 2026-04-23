If you’ve been following the MIT Free Speech Alliance debate series, of which there have been six since our first in the spring of 2023, you might have noticed that there is no debate scheduled for this spring semester. That’s because for the first time we weren’t able to overcome the perennial core challenge of organizing these events: finding supporters of orthodox views willing to explain and defend those views in a debate setting.

MFSA debates are designed to model vigorous but civil discourse on controversial issues, supporting a culture of open inquiry while encouraging tolerance for diverse viewpoints. We believe this is especially important to counteract the cancel culture that had come to prevail at MIT under the prior administration. Recall that when the debate series was launched an alarming level of self-censorship and lack of administrative support for free speech had been documented in the MIT Institutional Health research report conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

The MFSA never takes a position on any of the issues we choose for our debates. Rather, we seek the strongest representatives for both the affirmative and negative positions to form two-person debate teams so that the chosen issue can be competently argued. Because we are focused on fostering public discussion, we conduct the debates using a modified Oxford Union format in which there is no audience voting on “winners” or “losers.”

We have systematically chosen debate propositions lying just outside the prevailing Overton Window, though not so far outside that we couldn’t be confident that a substantial portion of the MIT community would be interested in views challenging the prevailing narratives. We would then craft a proposition to clearly delineate the issue and invite the most respected professors, program administrators, or recognized experts we could find to participate.

You would think it would be easy to get experts willing to explain, defend, and debate established policies based on orthodox views, and that finding challengers would be the hard part. The exact opposite has been the case every time, beginning with our very first debate. This might be understandable in politics, when an incumbent officeholder refuses to debate a lesser-known challenger to whom he’d prefer not to give public exposure. But at an institution supposedly dedicated to seeking truth, it stands in stark contrast to the very telos of a university.

If you recall, the proposition for our first debate was “Should Academic DEI Programs Be Abolished.” We chose it because it was the issue that led to the cancellation of Dorian Abbott’s invited lecture—the event that triggered the founding of the MFSA. While the idea of abolishing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) may have been outside the Overton Window in the spring of 2023, it has since become the law of the land.

As reported by the College Fix, nearly 100 MIT DEI deans, professors, and administrators—all of whom were deeply involved with MIT’s rapidly expanding DEI programs—were invited to explain and defend those programs. None accepted. We had the same experience when we approached leading DEI operatives at Harvard, Boston University, and other Boston-area schools. We ended up finding two commercial DEI consultants willing to mount the podium to defend their profession.

This pattern has repeated itself in almost every one of our debates.

In the fall of 2023, we debated the proposition “Is STEM Systemically Racist?” Despite the fact that MIT Chancellor Melissa Nobles has made eradicating this alleged evil her career crusade and it has been accepted by the administration as a foundational policy premise, no one at MIT would touch the subject.

In the spring of 2024, we debated the proposition that “Sex is biological and binary, and gender identity is no substitute for sex in social policy.” MIT Professor Alex Byrne had the courage to lead the affirmative team, challenging the orthodox view. But no one from MIT’s extensive, university-supported trans-affirming community was willing to explain and defend MIT’s gender policies. Professor Byrne has subsequently faced considerable professional pressure for his outspokenness.

It wasn’t until the fall of 2024 that we were finally able to persuade two prominent MIT professors to explain and defend the orthodox position that “Decarbonization is Worth the Cost,” a belief that deeply informs MIT policy. As you might expect, this proved to be one of the best debates we’ve hosted.

Unfortunately, our spring 2025 debate returned to form: no one from MIT was willing to explain and defend the proposition that “We Must Close the Gender Gap in STEM.” This despite the fact that striving for gender parity has been official MIT policy since Nancy Hopkins made front-page news with her celebrated tape measure, and the MIT undergraduate admissions office settled into a “holistic” admissions policy under which female applicants enjoy twice the admit rate of male applicants.

Again, in the fall of 2025, when we debated the proposition that “American Universities Are Too Dependent on Foreign Students,” MIT advocates of internationalism were a no-show even as the Institute battled the new administration in Washington seeking to curtail the number of foreign students crowding out Americans.

Undeterred, toward the end of last fall semester the MFSA Executive Committee decided that the spring debate topic should address the growing friction between Islam and the West. The existence of widespread Islamophobia on college campuses had come to be accepted as orthodoxy with little supporting evidence. Islamic immigration was also a hot-button issue in both the United States and Europe, and the Israel-Hamas war remained in the headlines.

The committee settled on the proposition that “Islam is incompatible with liberal democracy.” Recruiting began right after Thanksgiving, starting with invitations to the MIT Chaplaincy and every MIT scholar we could identify who was either an advocate for or an expert on Islam.

As usual, we got nowhere at MIT. We then spent the next three months combing the country for recognized Islamic scholars willing to debate the negative proposition that Islam presents no incompatibilities with liberal democracy. No luck.

Growing desperate as the clock ticked, we decided to raise the stakes and reframe the debate proposition as “Islamism is a clear and present danger to the United States.” Surely someone would step up to contest that. We received conditional acceptances from a couple of Islamic scholars and public policy advocates, but as soon as we disclosed the names of the well-known policy experts who would be arguing the affirmative side, they bolted.

Having run out of sufficient time to organize and promote the event, we threw in the towel. There will be no spring debate, and the future of the debate program remains unclear.

At our upcoming MFSA Executive Committee meeting, we will be discussing the idea of pivoting away from debates toward the frankly easier-to-manage and better-attended approach of inviting controversial speakers to campus to challenge the groupthink and prevailing narratives that have proven inimical to free speech, viewpoint diversity, and academic freedom.

If university intellectuals do not understand the foundations of their own views well enough to publicly defend them, have they not abandoned critical thinking? This would suggest that many orthodox beliefs pushed upon students and the public are either poorly understood or so fragile that they cannot withstand open scrutiny.

We invite MFSA members to reach out and let us know what they think.