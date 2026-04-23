MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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MoshangUSA's avatar
MoshangUSA
Apr 23Edited

Dr Naomi Wolf is a good candidate for debaters too. https://x.com/naomirwolf?s=21&t=NxG7N8JYUIFpo7lYbHqNTQ

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Abdul Aziz's avatar
Abdul Aziz
Apr 28

Ok so you couldn't find someone to discuss the compatibility of Islam with the West.

Do you have the balls to do the same with Judaism? I joined a MIT FSA talk and the people on the zoom call were a bunch of boomers who looked too impotent to tackle that one. Let's see if you have anything to say about that.

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