The MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA) hosts a series of debates on challenging topics that enable the MIT community to engage in meaningful, civil discourse. Our debates are always available on YouTube, so why highlight the Decarbonization debate from the fall of 2024 at this time?

The mundane reason is to call our Substack audience’s attention to the availability of them. In addition to our half-dozen debates, the sessions from our three conferences are online, as are our lectures with figures like Jay Bhattacharya and Musa al-Gharbi.

The more timely reason is the topic of decarbonization itself, which has renewed relevance in light of the Trump administration’s final rule overturning the 2009 endangerment finding for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As the final rule did not take on the science of climate change, so the debaters did not tackle the science directly. After all, the fact that human-caused GHGs contribute to some level of warming of the planet is not controversial. The issue at hand was whether a rapid decarbonization is economically judicious or even possible.

On the affirmative side where MIT Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Science Kerry Emanuel and Robert Pindyck, MIT Sloan School Professor of Economics and Finance. On the negative were Steven Koonin, former Under Secretary for Science under President Obama and Mark Mills, Executive Director of the National Center for Energy Analytics.

Steven Koonin responds to Professor Kerry Emanuel (L). At right is his debate partner, Mark Mills.

Moderator John Tomasi, President of Heterodox Academy, encouraged all participants, including questioners, to be intellectually charitable and humble as a way to achieve greater understanding. And as one would expect from a debate, the dialogue from both sides was well-reasoned and respectful.

I encourage you to watch the debate and consider that likewise, the rescission of the endangerment finding was not about the science of climate change, but rather a legal pivot based on the major question of whether the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate so broadly an issue that affects nearly every aspect of the nation’s economy without clear direction from Congress. Of course, the issue remains unsettled, as it will take years to wind its way through the courts. In the meantime, the MFSA debate provides excellent background and food for thought.

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