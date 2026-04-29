MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
17h

Dear Evan,

I am convinced that universities (my personal experience is with Cornell) cannot change from within. We need the experience and input from alumni. Thanks for writing this.

thanks,

randy

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
Apr 29

Wonderful, Mr. Morris! An op-ed is best if it has some real stories, not just opinion. You capture something special in that phone exchange,.

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