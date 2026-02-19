MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Cesarina Templeton's avatar
Cesarina Templeton
Feb 19

Thank you for this thoughtful, sensitive and cogent essay in defense of free speech and against censorship, particularly on college campuses and more specifically at MIT where arguably transgressions were made in the context of the war between Israel and Hamas. Many free speech advocates clamor against *snowflakes* who claim words are violence forget that everyone has the right to be offended. Looking forward to part deux.

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Marc Rosenbaum's avatar
Marc Rosenbaum
Feb 20

Thank you, Wayne, for a succinct, well-reasoned post. I look forward to part 2.

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