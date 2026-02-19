In this two-part series, MFSA president Wayne Stargardt explains why treating antisemitism as a special case that justifies censorship is not a solution; it is an invitation to expand speech restrictions that will ultimately be used far beyond their initial target.

The last few years have forced an uncomfortable clarity test on those of us who care about free speech. If we take free speech seriously, we must accept that the same principles that protect reasoned argument and dissent also protect ugly, even antisemitic, expression. And if we care about preserving a culture of open discourse, we must insist not only on the right of antisemites to speak, but also on the equally strong right—and obligation—of others to answer them vigorously.

For many Jewish supporters of free speech, including some of us in the MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA), that has been a hard pill to swallow. It feels wrong that a liberal society would tolerate speech that targets Jews with hatred or contempt.

Part 1: From campus protests to government “solutions”

Since October 7, 2023, American campuses have been a central stage for the politics of the Israel-Hamas war. Demonstrations erupted almost immediately, with students and faculty lining up on opposite sides of the conflict. The pattern was similar across the country: loud, emotionally charged protests, often framed in the moral language of “oppressor vs. oppressed.”

On one side, many Jewish students and faculty rallied in support of Israel and the hostages. On the other, coalitions of pro-Palestinian students, faculty, and activists—often influenced by Critical Theory’s oppressed/oppressor framework—marched, chanted, and occupied spaces in support of Gaza and against Israel.

From the beginning, much of the rhetoric on the pro-Palestinian side ranged from strident to explicitly antisemitic. Slogans and signs blurred the lines between criticism of Israeli policy and hostility toward Jews . Some speech would reasonably be labeled “hate speech.” And importantly, this was not just about words. There were repeated instances of vandalism, aggressive disruptions, intimidation, harassment, and, in some cases, physical assaults occurring at MIT as well as on other campuses.

In other words: we have seen both speech and conduct. That distinction matters. Free speech principles protect expression, including offensive expression; they do not protect violence, targeted harassment, or threats. Yet in the heat of controversy, it has been convenient for many institutions and politicians to elide this difference, treating all of it under the single label of “antisemitism” and responding with broad, speech-focused remedies.

In 2023 and 2024, the central conflict was about protests themselves—where they could occur, how disruptive they could be, and how institutions should respond. By 2025, attention shifted increasingly to institutional and governmental initiatives framed as fighting antisemitism: investigations, new policies, funding conditions, and public pressure on universities to “do more” to stop antisemitic expression.

This shift, from managing conduct to regulating speech, is precisely where free speech advocates get nervous.

Antisemitism is evil. That’s not the question.

Let’s be clear: antisemitism is not a viewpoint competing on equal moral footing with others. It is a special form of bigotry rooted in lies, conspiracy, and dehumanization. It has a long and bloody history. No serious defender of free speech is “neutral” about antisemitism as an idea.

The question is not whether antisemitism is wrong; the question is what a free society—and, more locally, a university—should do about speech that is antisemitic.

In the American constitutional tradition, the answer has been fairly consistent: hateful speech, including antisemitic speech, is generally protected unless it crosses one of a few narrow lines—true threats, incitement to imminent lawless action, or targeted, severe, and pervasive harassment. Courts have repeatedly rejected attempts to carve out a broad “hate speech” exception like those that exist in Canada and Europe.

There are good reasons for that. Once you grant the authorities the power to ban speech merely because it is hateful, offensive, or “dangerous,” you have empowered them to police ideology. Today, that power might be used against antisemites. Tomorrow, it might be used against Zionists, critics of DEI, opponents of war, or advocates of unpopular scientific views.

The history of speech regulation, in the U.S. and elsewhere, is not reassuring on this point. Censorship powers rarely stay confined to the original bad actor they were created to target.

The temptation to make antisemitism a “special case”

Many Jews understandably feel that antisemitism is different—that, given its unique historical record and the trauma of the Holocaust, it should be treated as a special category warranting special restrictions. The argument goes something like this:

Antisemitic speech is not just “offensive”, it is the seedbed for violence.

We know, historically, where unrestrained antisemitic rhetoric can lead.

Institutions should not merely permit such speech and “wait” for violence, they should shut it down at the level of expression.

Emotionally this is compelling, but as a matter of principle and policy, it is extremely dangerous.

If you accept that antisemitism is a valid reason to create a new exception to free speech, you have accepted the logic of exception-making. Other groups, causes, and ideologies will soon insist that their own vulnerabilities or histories of oppression justify similar carve-outs. “Hate speech” will be defined ever more broadly and politically.

Before long, you are no longer protecting a free and open marketplace of ideas. You are managing a tightly regulated marketplace of officially acceptable views.

Antisemitism is not the only form of bigotry with a violent history. It is not the only ideology with blood on its hands. Once you treat it as a unique case that warrants new speech restrictions, you have created a precedent that others will invoke for their own “uniquely dangerous” targets. The end result will not be a safer environment for Jews, but a less free environment for everyone. This describes the state of speech rights in Canada and Europe today.

In the second part of this two-part series, I will offer a framework for how to ensure MIT, and even our country at-large, can avoid the trap that Canada and Europe find themselves in today.