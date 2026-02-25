Last week, I described the danger of treating antisemitism as a free speech “special case.” In this second of two parts, I outline MIT’s own free expression framework and how it is, in many respects, a model of the balance a serious university should try to strike.

MIT affirms that expression cannot be prohibited simply because some experience it as offensive or hurtful. At the same time, MIT emphasizes that harassment, threats, and violence are not protected, and that the Institute may impose content-neutral time, place, and manner rules to ensure that academic functions can proceed.

The logic is simple:

You protect the broadest possible range of speech, including speech that is “unpopular, offensive, or morally abhorrent.”

You draw clear lines at conduct that directly interferes with others’ rights and safety.

You encourage robust counter-speech—answering bad ideas with better ones—rather than silencing.

That means, in practice, that MIT’s principles would allow speech that many of us would regard as antisemitic, while also reinforcing the Institute’s responsibility to intervene if that speech becomes targeted harassment or materially disrupts the functioning of the university.

This is not a loophole; it is the design. Free expression is supposed to be uncomfortable.

Free Speech, Antisemitism, and the Temptation to Censor Wayne Stargardt · Feb 19 In this two-part series, MFSA president Wayne Stargardt explains why treating antisemitism as a special case that justifies censorship is not a solution; it is an invitation to expand speech restrictions that will ultimately be used far beyond their initial target. Read full story

The MFSA’s internal dilemma

The MIT Free Speech Alliance builds on this same foundation. We describe ourselves, accurately I think, as free speech “absolutists” in the sense that we resist policy carve-outs for offensive or hateful viewpoints. We advocate a culture at MIT in which expression is broadly protected and bad ideas are fought in the open, not banned.

But we are also a community of MIT alumni, and MIT has a significant Jewish presence and long-standing ties to Israel. MFSA inevitably reflects that reality. Many of our members are Jewish. Some have personal connections to Israel and to victims of antisemitic violence. For them, the recent wave of antisemitic rhetoric on campuses is not an abstract issue.

That produces a real internal tension:

Some Jewish members strongly favor banning antisemitic speech on campus, and throughout society broadly. From their perspective, such speech is an attack on their identity and security; they see institutions as failing in their duty of care when they allow it.

Other Jewish members, equally aware of the dangers of antisemitism, insist that even repugnant speech must remain protected. They fear that the tools built to suppress antisemites today will be used tomorrow to suppress Zionists, religious conservatives, or anyone deemed politically incorrect.

Both groups share the same historical memory and the same moral revulsion. They diverge on the mechanism of protection.

For an organization like MFSA, this is not a theoretical puzzle; it is a daily question of what we say publicly, what policies we endorse, and how we counsel MIT to respond.

A principled way through

Is there a way to hold faith with both our commitment to free expression and our responsibility to oppose antisemitism? I think so, but it requires discipline.

Here is what a principled stance might look like:

No special speech bans for antisemitism or any other viewpoint.

Antisemitic speech should not be banned merely for being antisemitic. It should be condemned, debated, and exposed, but not made a new legal or policy exception. The same rule should apply to other hateful or offensive viewpoints. Clear, enforced rules on conduct.

Universities must be far more consistent in policing conduct: vandalism, doxxing, targeted intimidation, blocking access to classrooms and labs, physical assaults, and persistent, directed harassment should trigger firm, transparent sanctions. This is not censorship; it is enforcing the basic conditions of a functioning academic community. Full-throated counter-speech.

Free speech does not require silence in the face of bigotry. Quite the opposite: it presupposes that the answer to bad speech is better speech. Jewish communities, faculty, students, and allies should feel not only permitted but encouraged to answer antisemitic ideas with history, argument, and moral clarity. Intellectual honesty about double standards.

Many calls to “combat antisemitism” are, in practice, selective. They tolerate extreme rhetoric against other groups while demanding censorship for antisemitism, or vice versa. MFSA insists on principled consistency: whatever rules apply must apply regardless of the identity of speaker or target. Education over prohibition.

Universities are supposed to teach students how to think, not what to think. That includes equipping them to recognize antisemitism, understand its history, and rebut it without calling for its ban. Education is slower than prohibition, but it builds resilience rather than fragility.

This approach will not satisfy everyone. Those who want antisemitic speech banned will say it does too little; those who want no institutional response at all may say it does too much. But it is the only approach that both protects the core of free expression and acknowledges the real harms that antisemitism can do.

Why this matters beyond the current crisis

The question of how to treat antisemitic speech is not just a Jewish question. It is a test case for whether universities and democratic societies still believe in the basic wager of free speech: that truth stands a better chance if we allow open contestation of ideas, even hateful ones, than if we empower authorities to decide which ideas may be expressed.

If we fail that test by declaring antisemitism a special case that justifies new speech bans, we will not have solved the problem of antisemitism. We will have created a new, more powerful problem: a culture of censorship that can and will be turned against whoever falls out of political favor next.

For MFSA members who are Jewish and who care deeply about both our safety and our freedom, that is the uncomfortable but necessary conclusion. We must be willing to defend the right of antisemites to speak, precisely so that we retain the right and the space to defeat their ideas in the open.

That is the dilemma. It is also the responsibility that comes with taking free speech seriously.