This is the second part of our multi-part series quantifying DEI at MIT. Steve Carhart is the spokesman for “MIT Alumni for Accountability,” an ad hoc group that systematically analyzed MIT’s DEI structure, costs, and benefits in the absence of any public accounting of the personnel and resources from the Institute itself.

Between 2010 and 2024, MIT’s approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) underwent a significant transformation. What began as a set of decentralized student‑support and outreach programs evolved into a formalized, institute‑wide DEI bureaucracy, marked by a shift from mission‑driven access initiatives rooted in MIT’s long‑standing meritocratic ethos to a more expansive administrative framework influenced by national trends, federal funding requirements, and internal cultural debates. Alongside this growth, MIT faculty, students, and administrators raised concerns about the effectiveness, cost, and evaluative rigor of these programs. Understanding this evolution requires examining both the institutional actions and the contemporaneous criticisms that shaped the trajectory of DEI at MIT.

Pre‑DEI Foundations: MIT’s Longstanding Ever-Broader Access Model

Long before DEI became a formal administrative category, MIT had built a robust infrastructure aimed at broadening opportunity. These efforts were grounded not in identity‑based frameworks but in the Institute’s commitment to meritocracy, equal opportunity, and academic excellence.

MIT’s need‑blind admissions and its policy of meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need ensured that talented students could attend regardless of family income. Unlike many peer institutions, MIT also rejected legacy preferences, donor influence, and athletic scholarships, eliminating admissions advantages that disproportionately benefit affluent applicants. These policies made MIT unusually accessible to high‑ability students from modest backgrounds.

MIT also invested heavily in pipeline and enrichment programs. The MITES (MIT Introduction to Technology, Engineering and Science) program, Interphase/ Interphase EDGE (Empowering Discovery/Gateway to Excellence), and the Office of Minority Education (OME) provided academic preparation and support for students from under‑resourced schools. Meanwhile, initiatives like OpenCourseWare democratized access to MIT‑level instruction globally. These programs were framed around expanding opportunity and strengthening academic preparation, not around DEI ideology.

Co-educational since 1882, MIT also undertook major efforts to ensure equal access and opportunity for women, both as students and as faculty. Major efforts beginning under President Paul Gray in the 1980’s enhanced facilities, outreach, and admission for women students. He framed these initiatives as central to the nation’s need to develop STEM talent wherever it was to be found. Later, following an initiative by women faculty culminating in the 1999 Study on the Status of Women Faculty in Science which documented unequal treatment in resources and career opportunities for women faculty at MIT, major reforms were undertaken under President Charles Vest to ensure equal career opportunities for women faculty.

By 2010, MIT had already built one of the most structurally egalitarian access models in American higher education while simultaneously maintaining high academic standards. This context is essential: DEI at MIT did not emerge to fill a vacuum but rather to layer new frameworks atop an existing merit‑focused system.

Early 2010s: The Shift Toward Identity and Bureaucracy

Between 2010 and 2014, MIT began to formalize its diversity efforts. Climate surveys, faculty committees, and strategic planning documents increasingly referenced “inclusion” and “equity,” reflecting national conversations about campus climate and representation. The representation issue was significant insofar as it moved discussion of the campus community from issues of broad and equal access and treatment to concern about outcomes. MIT’s early DEI efforts reflected broader U.S. cultural debates about identity politics, especially disputes over whether unequal outcomes among racial or gender groups should be interpreted as automatic evidence of prejudice. National conversations about representation in STEM, campus climate, and systemic inequality pushed MIT to expand support for “underrepresented” students, strengthen “bias‑response” mechanisms, and formalize diversity planning within schools and departments. Student activism—mirroring movements across the country—pressed the Institute to acknowledge “lived experience” and “structural barriers,” while faculty debates echoed national concerns about academic freedom and the growing influence of identity‑based frameworks in institutional decision‑making.

A turning point came in 2013, when MIT created the Institute Community and Equity Officer (ICEO) role and appointed physicist Edmund Bertschinger. It was MIT’s first attempt to centralize diversity strategy under a single administrative office. The ICEO was tasked with coordinating DEI efforts across schools, advising leadership, and producing reports on community and equity issues. This period marked the beginning of DEI as an explicit administrative category at MIT. It also marked the beginning of internal questions about how these efforts would be evaluated and whether they aligned with MIT’s mission.

From 2015 to 2018, DEI structures expanded rapidly. National events including campus protests at peer institutions and federal grant requirements emphasizing diversity plans accelerated MIT’s internal efforts. Schools across MIT began appointing associate deans or directors for diversity and inclusion, creating a new layer of administrators. Departments followed suit, forming DEI committees that conducted climate surveys, drafted DEI plans, and advised on hiring and admissions. Human Resources integrated DEI into staff training and onboarding. The Office of the Vice President for Research incorporated DEI into grant‑compliance processes. By the late 2010s, DEI had become a multi‑layered administrative system touching nearly every part of MIT.

Contemporary criticisms

During this period, several concerns emerged among faculty, especially in STEM departments:

Administrative bloat: Faculty questioned whether the rapid growth of DEI offices was cost‑effective or duplicative.

Lack of clear metrics: Critics noted that DEI programs were evaluated through climate surveys, participation counts, and representation statistics, none of which measured outcomes or causal impact.

Mission drift: Some faculty worried that DEI initiatives were shifting MIT’s focus away from its core mission of scientific and technological excellence.

Ideological pressure: Concerns surfaced that DEI frameworks introduced political concepts into hiring, training, and evaluation.

These criticisms were often voiced privately in faculty meetings or internal letters, but they would later surface publicly in the MIT Faculty Newsletter and national reporting.

Late 2010s: Consolidation and Rising Tensions

By 2018–2019, DEI had become deeply embedded in MIT’s governance. DEI statements began appearing in faculty hiring processes, and implicit‑bias training became common. School‑level DEI offices coordinated programming, while departmental committees implemented local initiatives. Despite the growth of DEI structures, MIT did not develop a unified system for evaluating their effectiveness. Instead, evaluation, to the extent it existed, relied on:

Climate surveys (qualitative, self‑reported)

Representation data (descriptive, not causal)

Participation metrics (inputs, not outcomes)

Task force reports (diagnostic, not evaluative)

Anecdotal feedback.

MIT did not use standardized Key Performance Indicators, cost‑benefit analyses, longitudinal tracking, or external audits. This gap became a central point of criticism among faculty who argued that DEI programs were not held to MIT’s usual standards of empirical rigor. By the end of the decade, internal concerns had become more pronounced:

Faculty questioned whether DEI statements constituted ideological litmus tests.

Some argued that DEI training lacked evidence of effectiveness.

Others worried that DEI offices were expanding without clear goals or accountability.

International students and faculty noted that U.S.‑centric DEI frameworks did not map cleanly onto MIT’s global community.

These concerns did not halt DEI’s expansion, but they shaped the tone of internal debate. Despite these reservations, the program continued to expand through this period. Between 2010 and 2020, MIT’s DEI efforts evolved from decentralized support programs into a comprehensive administrative system. This growth reflected national trends, internal aspirations, and federal compliance pressures, yet generated significant internal debate—particularly around cost‑effectiveness, mission alignment, and the absence of rigorous evaluation standards.

2020: Expansion and Centralization

MIT’s contemporary DEI era began in February 2020 with the hiring of John H. Dozier as the Institute Community and Equity Officer (ICEO). Dozier, formerly Chief Diversity Officer at the University of South Carolina, was charged with unifying MIT’s historically decentralized diversity and climate efforts. Dozier’s arrival marked the beginning of a rapid expansion of DEI staffing across MIT. In June 2021, MIT announced the hiring of six new Assistant Deans for DEI, one for each school and one for the Schwarzman College of Computing—the largest single expansion of DEI staffing in Institute history. Assistant Deans reported to their school’s dean and maintained a “dotted‑line” relationship to Dozier, creating a hybrid centralized–decentralized governance model.

Simultaneously, many departments created DEI committees, appointed faculty equity officers, and hired department‑level DEI coordinators. The Tech reported that the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department appointed two faculty equity officers, Fredo Durand and Leslie Kolodziejski, and that “many departments plan to hire a diversity and equity officer,” reflecting broad internal staffing growth.[1] The central ICEO office also expanded, including a deputy director (publicly listed as Maryanne Kirkbride) and program staff supporting climate surveys, training, and DEI plan development. Based on peer institutions with similar structures, a central office of this type typically includes 8–15 full‑time staff, though MIT has not published exact numbers. By late 2020, MIT began drafting its first Institute‑wide Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with Dozier coordinating a broad consultative process. A draft released in spring 2021 generated more than 170 proposed action items and extensive community feedback.

In 2022 MIT renamed the initiative Belonging, Achievement, and Composition (BAC). While MIT did not issue a single formal explanation, several reasons are evident:

A shift toward measurable outcomes: “Composition” and “Achievement” aligned with MIT’s data‑driven culture and supported the introduction of 30+ metrics with senior officers assigned to each.[2]

A desire to emphasize climate: “Belonging” reflected persistent concerns in campus climate surveys and avoided the political polarization surrounding “DEI.”

Internal discomfort with the breadth of DEI: Faculty discussions reported in The Tech noted that “DEI” had become a catch‑all term lacking operational clarity.[3]

Alignment with MIT’s decentralized governance: BAC distributed responsibility across schools and departments rather than centralizing authority.

Public Criticism

None of this occurred in the absence of public criticism. The MIT Faculty Newsletter published essays arguing that DEI initiatives risked: constraining academic freedom; expanding administrative bureaucracy without demonstrated benefits; and blurring scholarship and activism.[4] The Tech reported faculty concerns about lack of transparency in DEI/BAC metrics; student skepticism that DEI initiatives were symbolic rather than effective; and debate over whether DEI training was evidence‑based.[5]

Among alumni, the MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA) hosted a widely viewed debate on whether MIT should abolish DEI offices entirely, with critics arguing that DEI compelled ideological conformity, undermined meritocratic hiring, and chilled open inquiry. Supporters of DEI at the debate conceded that the concept had not been executed well, but was admirable and should be further developed. Off campus, coverage in The Boston Globe and commentary outlets highlighted concerns about administrative growth and questions about whether DEI had become politically polarized.[6]

Conclusion: the Need for Evaluation

MIT’s earlier access model—need‑blind admissions, full‑need financial aid, the absence of legacy and athletic preferences, and robust pipeline programs—had long broadened opportunity through structural meritocratic principles. By 2024, DEI/BAC added new layers of administration and raised questions about how best to measure progress, allocate resources, and preserve MIT’s core identity. Despite an exhaustive search, MIT Alumni for Accountability were unable to find any public accounting of the amount of money, personnel, and other resources devoted to what had obviously become a large and increasingly controversial project. Nor—despite the thirty plus metrics that were established in the fall 2022 “BAC” rebranding—were we able to find the referenced annual reporting of the achievement of these metrics. The MIT Alumni for Accountability decided to undertake an independent analysis based on public information.

In our next installment, we’ll look at why “MIT Alumni for Accountability” came together as an informal group to quantify the explosion of DEI at MIT, and how they analyzed the dizzying array of offices, committees, task forces, administrators, policies, proclamations, and presentations in every school, department, research center, and administrative office. We’ll look at how they arrived at the initial numbers as DEI reached the high-water mark in 2024.

[1] The Tech, “Departments plan DEI hires,” Nov. 18, 2024.

[2] MIT BAC Metrics Overview, 2022.

[3] The Tech, faculty commentary on DEI terminology, 2022–2023.

[4] MIT Faculty Newsletter, Yossi Sheffi, “DEI and Academic Freedom,” May/June 2021.

[5] The Tech, reporting on DEI committees and faculty concerns, 2021–2023.

[6] Boston Globe commentary on MIT DEI restructuring, various articles throughout 2024