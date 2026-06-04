In today’s world, social media has effectively become our public square. If we care about the health of our constitutional republic, then protecting open discourse on these platforms is essential. Yet an alarming pattern is emerging across Big Tech regarding the potential influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). We looked at X in a revealing case study of CCP influence on discourse in the United States.

The United States is engaged in an intensifying strategic competition with China. The outcome will shape whether the global order leans toward democratic governance or authoritarian control. In that context, free and open discussion about China is not just a matter of principle; it is a matter of national interest. Without honest public discourse, it becomes far harder to craft effective policies to counter real-world threats.

I organize a news and politics discussion group with thousands of Chinese Americans and Chinese diaspora in the United States called MashongUSA. Several of us Chinese immigrant professionals, researchers, scientists, and engineers were interested in testing the perception that our social media content was being shadow banned. (See the MIT Uncanceled Substack post on the pressures from the CCP that Chinese students may face.)

The question we sought to test is whether X allows meaningful criticism of China. At first glance, the answer seems to be yes. Users who criticize the Chinese government’s treatment of its own citizens in China often receive normal or even strong engagement. But a different pattern emerges when the focus shifts to the CCP’s activities inside the United States.

A number of us who are focused on immigrant assimilation and civic integration have observed that posts exposing CCP operations in the United States, often referred to as the United Front (UF), consistently receive reduced visibility. The United Front has been described by Chinese leadership as a core strategic tool alongside military and economic power. The purpose ranges from traditional intelligence gathering to influence-building, network cultivation, and long-term positioning within foreign societies. These efforts can extend down into local communities, using a mix of incentives such as money, power and sex.

To test our theory that the UF is manipulating X to shadow ban immigrant communities in America, we conducted a simple comparative analysis. We tracked 500 posts from 10 accounts we identified as “suspicious”, each contributing 50 posts between May 1 and July 11, 2025 that frequently echoed narratives aligned with CCP messaging while presenting themselves as pro-democracy. We compared them with 500 posts from 10 accounts that openly discuss CCP influence and UF activities, identified as “non-UF aligned” accounts.

The data indicate that accounts raising awareness of UF-related operations received significantly lower visibility. Despite having fewer than half the followers, the suspicious accounts generated eighteen times more views relative to their follower base and eight times more views per post. Here’s the breakdown:

Views per Follower

Suspicious Accounts (red bars): 569,600 followers, 75,973,600 views, or about 133 views per follower

Non-UF Aligned Accounts (blue bars): 1,242,900 followers, 9,064,892 views, or about 7 views per follower

Views per Post

Suspicious Accounts: About 151,947 views/post

Non-UF Aligned Accounts: About 18,130 views/post

When comparing average and median views per follower, the 10 suspicious accounts (labeled as S) overwhelmingly outperformed the 10 non-UF aligned accounts (labeled as NUF). The disparity we uncovered in our limited analysis was worse than we thought at the time we set out to test our hypothesis.

We also looked at anecdotal evidence that reinforces the observed pattern. Some users of the non-aligned accounts have reported anecdotally that their original posts were copied word-for-word by other accounts that appear to be aligned with CCP narratives. Strikingly, these copycat accounts, often smaller than the accounts they are copying from, received dramatically higher engagement. In one case, a duplicated post reached over half a million views, while the original barely crossed 1,000.

Another example involved Grok, the AI system affiliated with X. We asked Grok to enhance a World War II-era photograph. Instead of simply improving the image quality, the system replaced the Kuomintang flag, the CCP’s rival at the time, with a CCP flag that did not even exist yet. In effect, the tool appeared to rewrite history in a way that aligns with CCP narratives, raising serious concerns about potential bias or systemic vulnerabilities within both X and Grok.

Our analysis points to a troubling conclusion: X may not be functioning as a truly open platform. While more robust analysis is necessary—such as to examine differences in retweeting rates that may be otherwise increasing amplification—our results suggest a substantial difference in reach that is difficult to explain without considering the role of algorithmic amplification or suppression. Content that critically examines the Chinese government’s activities on U.S. soil appears to face reduced visibility, while CCP-aligned content is widely amplified. X may be inadvertently or otherwise contributing to the growing issue of CCP influence within the United States.

“Lydia” Yang Liu (University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Ph.D. in biomedical research, cell and developmental biology) is a scientist turned writer and blogger with 10 years of community organizing experience focused on helping immigrants integrate into American life.