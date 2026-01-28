Martin Luther King’s Lessons for Alumni Advocacy

By Wayne Stargardt

Roland Fryer, Professor of Economics at Harvard University, wrote an editorial explaining the power of Martin Luther King’s strategy of non-violent protest in obtaining civil rights protections for black Americans. Fryer argues that King’s approach has lessons for protesters for other causes, who are undermining their efforts by engaging in violent demonstrations and riots.

Fryer explains King’s strategic choice of non-violent protest over violent demonstrations and riots as a more effective way to achieve social and policy change. Violent civil rights demonstrations signaled a serious threat to the general population, which then became more willing to accept repression in response. On the other hand, King recognized that peaceful, non-violent protest highlighted civil rights issues to a generally moral but uncertain white majority without triggering fear. Fryer’s analysis of King’s strategy is more nuanced than this summary and is worth reading in full.

Although Fryer presents the piece as a paean to Martin Luther King on the anniversary of his birth, his subhead is, “Economics explains why nonviolent resistance is an effective strategy and today’s immigration demonstrations are failing.” He develops this subtheme in a paragraph analyzing the relative ineffectiveness of today’s “mostly peaceful” immigration protests, which, in his telling, merely shift the majority’s focus to “law and order.”

Fryer’s thesis is that advocates protest primarily to signal to an unengaged general population the justice of their cause and to build sympathy for change. Violent demonstrations, he argues, bury that signal beneath the overwhelming noise of violence, and violence almost inevitably draws repression regardless of the cause being signaled. As Fryer puts it, “how protests are conducted determines whether they clarify and ameliorate injustice or obscure and perpetuate it.”

Two years ago Fryer could just as easily have written this article about the effectiveness of pro-Palestinian riots and law-breaking demonstrations. Violent acts and demonstrations may have been satisfyingly performative for some Palestinian supporters, but they were counterproductive in shaping consensus and public policy. One can argue that, in the end, society’s response was Trump’s.

This framework can also be applied to the alumni free speech efforts at universities. A key difference is that, for private universities the “audience” for the advocacy is not the general public, unlike the main audience for public universities, which are directly accountable to citizens and their elected representatives. Alumni reasonably disagree about who should be the proper audience for university free speech advocacy. Some Alumni Free Speech Alliance (AFSA) groups believe their primary focus should be their largely uninformed and unmotivated alumni. In contrast my view is that at private universities the true audience is those who have the power to materially shape policy and culture—the trustees, administrators, and faculty. Although they are loud and sometimes extreme, students are in practice either largely impotent or at worst, “useful idiots.”

Fryer’s framework also illuminates the contrasting advocacy strategies of the different AFSA affiliate groups. Alumni free speech organizations at some universities employ a program of rhetorical confrontation and outrage—caustic language, named attacks, hyperbolic claims, and harsh negative critiques—aimed at trustees, administrators, and much of the faculty. The natural reaction of those audiences is to resist, dismiss, or ignore such messages, rather than engage with the substance of alumni’s arguments, even when some of the targets are otherwise open-minded or sympathetic to free speech principles.

By contrast, MFSA’s strategy is to provide constructive information, support, and critique to trustees, administrators, and faculty. As in Fryer’s discussion of “committed segregationists” there are members of this audience who cannot be persuaded under any circumstances. However, Fryer’s framework suggests that the real opportunity lies with those who are susceptible to information and persuasion from sources that show authenticity and credibility on free speech issues. MFSA’s approach is designed to slowly shift the views of a majority within this target audience.

Time will tell which AFSA affiliate strategy proves more effective, or whether neither has much impact. Universities may instead collapse under the combined pressure of shrinking student demographics, unsustainable economic models, and a loss of credibility and perceived value. For those institutions that do survive, my belief is that MFSA’s strategy will be more effective in restoring a free speech culture because it emphasizes the clarity of the message rather than obscuring it with counterproductive delivery. Fryer notes that King “had a dream, and he had an optimal strategy for realizing it.” MFSA aspires to a similar combination of vision and strategy.

Wayne Stargardt is President of MIT Free Speech Alliance.