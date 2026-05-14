Taxonomy of DEI/BAC at MIT as of June 2024

This is the third in our multi-part series quantifying the impact of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at MIT. Our previous article, From Access to Outcomes, traced MIT’s movement from broad access and equal opportunity programs into a formal DEI structure. This commentary begins in the period 2020 to 2024, when MIT’s DEI project became an institutional priority, expanded rapidly, and reached what we describe as “Peak DEI/BAC” in June 2024. Steve Carhart is a spokesman for MIT Alumni for Accountability.

The era of peak DEI began in February 2020, when John H. Dozier became Institute Community and Equity Officer (ICEO) and was tasked with unifying MIT’s historically decentralized diversity efforts. By the summer of 2020, stoked by national protests, there emerged a passionate movement to address and end perceived racism in all institutions. Former MIT President Rafael Reif addressed these developments in campus-wide statements outlining his view of MIT’s responsibility to respond.

In the fall Dozier, Deputy ICEO Maryanne Kirkbride, and Associate Provost Tim Jamison convened a steering team of roughly three dozen faculty, staff, students, and postdocs. They reviewed earlier reports, solicited feedback, studied data, and surfaced 170 ideas for action before releasing a draft strategic action plan in the spring of 2021. The draft included training for admissions staff and hiring managers, recruitment and yield activities for underrepresented graduate students, alliances with minority-serving institutions and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), mentoring programs using culturally responsive training, recognition for DEI contributions, a Wellbeing Lab, equity reviews in staff promotion and salary, and revisions to tenure and promotion criteria.

The expansion was not merely conceptual. In June 2021, MIT announced six new assistant deans for DEI, one in each School and the Schwarzman College of Computing, with Dozier serving as a dotted-line supervisor. MIT described these hires as “critical mass” for community-building work and to implement the DEI Strategic Action Plan. Departments and other units followed with committees, coordinators, faculty equity officers, working groups, and planning exercises. The other key appointment in this period was the elevation of the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences (SHASS) Dean Melissa Nobles to the position of Chancellor, MIT’s senior non-academic administrator reporting to Reif. In this role, she directed the implementation of DEI programs in most non-academic domains such as the Division of Student Life, Office of Graduate Education, Office of Minority Education, and the Institute Discrimination and Harassment Response Office.

Controversy

From the outset, DEI at MIT was controversial even before it became a target of outside political scrutiny. Initial objections came not only from skeptics who opposed DEI as ideology or bureaucracy, but also from DEI supporters who believed it wasn’t enough. Some student activists and steering-committee members argued that the draft plan had been weakened by senior administrators. They criticized what they saw as closed-door changes, fear of upsetting faculty and donors, lack of transparency, and a plan that risked becoming “mostly performative” unless leadership accepted stronger, centralized standards.

From the other direction, faculty such as Professor Yossi Sheffi argued that MIT’s DEI thinking should include political and viewpoint diversity, warning that elite campuses risked becoming intolerant monocultures that ignored the views of much of the country. He did not reject inclusion as such but challenged the prevailing DEI framework for excluding ideological difference and failing to cultivate genuine engagement across national divides. Alumni criticism was catalyzed by the cancelation of a lecture by University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot instigated by DEI advocates upset with his unrelated article critical of DEI. Alumni outrage over the restriction of Abbott’s academic freedom was a major factor leading to the formation of the MIT Free Speech Alliance.

The criticism from both directions showed that DEI at MIT was controversial before it became a target of outside political scrutiny. MIT’s DEI project was caught between competing criticisms: too ideological and bureaucratic for some, too weak and decentralized for others.

Rebranding

From its hockey-stick growth in 2020, it was evident that DEI was a multi-headed hydra with little accountability and no discernable metrics for measuring outcomes. Presumably to address this and previous criticism, MIT rebranded its DEI program. By September 2022 when the final version was released, it had morphed into the Strategic Action Plan for Belonging, Achievement, and Composition (BAC). While emphasizing that diversity, equity, and inclusion remained “front and center,” MIT’s official explanation was that “belonging,” “achievement,” and “composition” better reflected how the Institute thought about its community and values and “made sense in a way that seemed more genuine, more like the language of MIT.”

The rebranding reflected the pressures surrounding the term “DEI”, which had become contested, and politically charged. The substance remained recognizably DEI, but the vocabulary became more compatible with MIT’s self-image as empirical, pragmatic, and excellence oriented. Importantly, over thirty metrics were introduced, making it possible to measure results and hold administrators accountable for results or lack thereof.

“Belonging” preserved the concern with campus climate, with proposed metrics including participation in inclusive leadership programs, Quality of Life Survey responses, and research projects focused on systemic racism. “Achievement” preserved the concern with group outcomes, with metrics focused on retention, graduation rates, qualifying-exam pass rates, post-graduation outcomes, promotion, tenure, and retention rates, and salary measures. “Composition” focused on improving representation among graduate students, postdocs, staff, and faculty, and on strengthening recruitment of underrepresented undergraduates.

Through 2023 and 2024, criticism intensified around bureaucracy, cost, ideological bias, academic freedom, and the failure of DEI/BAC institutions—ostensibly established to ensure that all members of the MIT community are respected—to address harassment of Jewish and Israeli faculty and students after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. There was great confusion in the broader MIT community concerning what this entire enterprise was intended to achieve and how the very substantial resources were being expended.

In an attempt to fill in the information gap, we came together as an informal group, MIT Alumni for Accountability. In our next installment, we’ll look at how we analyzed DEI/BAC and estimated the costs. We’ll dive into the massed gadgets of Auximenes shown in our taxonomy diagram, above.