MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Don't hide behind comments like "There was great confusion in the broader MIT community concerning what this entire enterprise was intended to achieve."

There is no such confusion as to what this entire enterprise was intended to achieve. We aren't speculating, because it was the same goal at every campus at the exact same time. The goal was to use racism to overturn the not-communist-enough liberal project that MIT was running, shaping how MIT would spend its future time and money to promote only the acceptable-to-the-Marxists ideas, research, publications, inventions, and people.

This pretense that we have to inquire and speak in this "neutral" way is part of why you can't stop the cancellation. There is no such thing as institutional neutrality. Every decision is zero-sum; fund this, not that; spend time on this, not that.

Viewpoint diversity is also a mealy-mouthed fake goal--are you hiring a young earth creationist to course 8 or 12? Hardly. Demand MIT seek, find, and promote the truth. Anything less is wasting everyone's time.

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