MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Cesarina Templeton's avatar
Cesarina Templeton
10h

Thanks for this series. Has been so thoroughly and thoughtfully considered.

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
13hEdited

Corporations have downsizings every 10 years or so. What they do is fire the bottom 10% of workers, the totally useless ones. All during the decade, the CEO knows there are uselsss empployees, but it isn't worth the trouble to fire just one or two, so they wait and fire 100s at once.

MIT, take note.

Also note that even if you're a communist DEI supporter, you should still downsize regularly, so you can use the money to hire efficient communists instead of stupid ones.

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