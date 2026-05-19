Zoom-in of the Project Auximenes Taxonomy

This is the fourth in our multi-part series quantifying the impact of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at MIT. The last article described how DEI reached its peak at MIT. Despite efforts to rebrand it to Belonging, Achievement, and Composition (BAC) and provide metrics, accountability and public transparency remained elusive. In this article, Steve Carhart, the spokesman for the ad hoc group MIT Alumni for Accountability (MAFA), describes how the group took a microscope to the spiderweb of programs, offices, officers, and committees to come up with their cost estimates.

The administration’s failure to provide clarity about the effect of DEI/BAC on free expression and institutional accountability prompted a number of us to come together as MAFA to conduct an independent analysis of the basic question: what had MIT built? What did this newer structure cost, how large was it, and was it being evaluated with the empirical rigor MIT ordinarily demands? In a nod to Pink Floyd, we named our undertaking “Project Auximenes.”

Because MIT is a private university, there was no line-item public budget identifying the cost of DEI/BAC programs. Nor were we able to find a public account of the resources devoted to the thirty-plus metrics announced during the BAC rebranding. We therefore undertook an analysis of MIT and its affiliates based on publicly available information, including MIT websites, job titles, public salary data, MIT’s reported benefits percentages, and MIT’s reported overhead rates.

The results are striking. Subject to the caveats inherent in any such estimate, we calculated that at the June 2024 peak, MIT devoted approximately 192 full time equivalent (FTE) personnel to DEI/BAC-related activity. On a personnel-cost basis, we estimate that MIT was spending approximately $36 million annually in mid-2024, as well as several million dollars devoted to programs, events, and financial support restricted to specific identity groups. We’ll provide our full details and methodology later in this series, but here are the basics.

MAFA began by reviewing public MIT and related websites, published articles, and social media posts to identify individuals whose stated job titles, committee assignments, office affiliations, or responsibilities indicated work connected to DEI/BAC functions. Full-time roles were counted as 1.0 FTE. Part-time roles, such as committee or working-group participation, were assigned fractional FTE values based on reasonable assumptions. For example, six individuals estimated to spend ten percent of their time on these activities would together count as 0.6 FTE.

We have greater confidence in the full-time estimates than in the fractional ones, for the obvious reason that committee time and partial administrative responsibility are harder to measure from public materials. But that limitation cuts both ways. Our estimates exclude the time of MIT’s most senior leaders, including the President, Provost, Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and Executive Vice President, even though they plainly devoted time to these initiatives. We also exclude non-personnel costs such as dedicated spaces, events, awards, conferences, presentations, performances, and administrative support. Our estimates were not an attempt to inflate the numbers; if anything, they are probably conservative.

To quantify compensation, we used public salary estimates by category. Faculty salary estimates were drawn from public sources based on federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data and checked against broader private university salary data. Dean and administrator estimates were based on available public salary information, Glassdoor data, MIT salary-grade information where available, and inflation adjustments when later MIT salary data were no longer public. We then applied MIT’s own aggregate benefits and overhead figures to account for benefits, office space, technology, utilities, support, and institutional infrastructure. Construction of these financial estimates was a process roughly analogous to the work of securities analysts to project financial results of publicly traded companies. The full technical details of our personnel and cost analysis, including names of individuals identified and spreadsheets covering costs are forthcoming in this series.

These figures should be understood in context. They do not represent data regarding any individual’s actual salary. Nor do they imply that any particular employee, faculty member, administrator, fellow, researcher, or student is overpaid or performing work without value. Our interest is institutional, not personal. We sought to estimate the resources MIT allocated to programs whose aims, terminology, infrastructure, and public presentation have changed repeatedly but have persisted to a substantial degree.

The taxonomy we came up with (to be fully revealed in our next and last article) also revealed a central problem of accountability. The DEI/BAC structure had become large enough to influence many parts of MIT but not transparent enough to permit ordinary external evaluation. The Institute announced goals, metrics, values, and plans, but we could not locate a public cost-benefit analysis, a comprehensive budget, a clear accounting of personnel, or annual public reporting showing whether the many announced BAC metrics had been achieved. Our efforts included private inquiries to MIT administrators whose responsibilities would obviously include knowledge of such data if they did in fact exist. For an institution built on measurement, evidence, and disciplined evaluation, this absence was conspicuous.

Peak DEI/BAC thus consisted of more than staffing. It was an administrative ecosystem. It had central leadership, school-level implementation, local-unit action plans, committees, reporting expectations, climate surveys, training, student programming, faculty-facing initiatives, staff-facing initiatives, and public messaging. It changed the language through which MIT described community, achievement, fairness, and institutional responsibility. It shifted attention from equal access and equal treatment toward outcome-oriented concepts of representation, composition, belonging, and achievement.

Whether these efforts improved MIT is a separate question. MAFA’s initial task was more basic: to identify the structure, estimate its cost, and classify its components. Our analysis shows that DEI/BAC had become a major administrative undertaking, not a marginal activity. It also showed why alumni oversight was necessary in the absence of any visible accountability to the faculty, administration, or Corporation. When a program becomes this large, it should not depend on slogans, intentions, or moral confidence. It should be subject to the same standards MIT would apply to any other major institutional commitment: clarity of purpose, transparency of cost, rigorous evaluation, and demonstrated benefit.

In our last installment, we’ll discuss how the numbers changed from peak DEI/BAC in 2024 until today and give access to the full Project Auximenes methodology and taxonomy.