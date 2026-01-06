By far the most fiery session at MFSA’s annual meeting in September was the panel on the government’s role in reforming higher education. Coming a week before the Trump Administration sent MIT and eight other universities a “compact” promising federal funding preference in exchange for committing to ten educational goals, the panel couldn’t have been more timely. The discussion focused on the administration’s pressure on Harvard University and the Manhattan Institute’s statement on higher education, which calls for the president to make major reform a condition of federal funding.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth was the first to decline the compact, while noting in her response that MIT already meets or exceeds several of the compact’s goals. MFSA believes President Kornbluth was correct in declining the compact, while acknowledging that MIT should commit to long-term reforms in areas where MIT and the government share common ground, such as with respect to free expression and institutional neutrality.

I encourage you to watch the panel, but my quick summary is that two speakers were signers of the Manhattan Institute’s statement; the moderator and one speaker opposed it; and one speaker simply suffered from too much Trump Derangement Syndrome to countenance any regulation by this administration. But is what the president doing so outside the norm that it should be dismissed out-of-hand?

Whether or not the Trump Administration’s compact struck the right balance, panel participants all agreed that reform in higher education is sorely needed. Should that reform come from within or does the government have a role? While some, such as our emotional panelist, claim the government should stay completely out of university reform efforts, the government has undeniably played a role in regulating universities ever since MIT’s own Vannevar Bush established the government-university partnership in scientific research during World War II and then helped make that funding permanent.

The funding has proven to be the government’s nose under the tent. Yale University President Charles Seymor was the first to grasp the loss of independence. In a 1948 speech he predicted that, “If we once put ourselves in the position of dependence upon government financial assistance, our freedom is lost.” His prescience neatly sums up where we are today.

To conclude that the Trump Education Department has grossly overstepped bounds neglects more recent history. Where were those who now decry infringement on university autonomy when the Obama Administration demanded in the “Dear Colleague“ letter that colleges suspend due process and the presumption of innocence for young men accused of sexual assault? What about the government requiring diversity statements in federal grant proposals? And when the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued “guidance” strongly suggesting that all college students must be vaccinated against Covid before they could return to campus. MIT accepted all these government intrusions without much controversy.

MFSA will continue to engage with MIT on reform with respect to free expression, civil discourse, and ensuring a true marketplace of ideas. Please join in on the dialogue and become a member to help ensure MIT’s excellence.