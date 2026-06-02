MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Bill Frezza's avatar
Bill Frezza
1d

Great piece, leaving us with the question - who is going to decide which values and ethics will be foisted on students under the new humanities requirements? Chancellor Melissa Nobles, who led the campaign to brand MIT and all of STEM systemically racist? Multigenderism and the cult of preferred pronouns? Anti-colonial deconstruction, from the river to the sea? NetZero fatwas against fossil fuels? Why in the world does the faculty want to open this can of worms?

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Brad Miller's avatar
Brad Miller
1d

I, for one, would be thrilled if educational institutions stopped confusing "morals" (customs defined by the social groups of which one is a member) and "ethics" (one's personal choices of what defines 'the good life'). And a 5-course humanities concentration in the various forms of hedonism (a classical ethic) would of course be very welcome.

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