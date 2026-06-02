Figure 1: Approximate distribution of subjects currently, TFUAP Report

On May 20th, as MIT was focused on graduation and most students were occupied with their summer plans, the Task Force on the Undergraduate Academic Program (TFUAP) released its final report, a proposal to change the undergraduate curriculum. The final was issued after taking comments on the draft released in February. The next step will be for faculty to vote on it at some point and if accepted, would be applied to the incoming 2028 or 2029 class.

The last time MIT critically examined its core undergraduate curriculum was in 1965. As with any major change, there’s controversy among the faculty. Some major changes include removing the Institute lab requirement; replacing a semester of physics with Probability, Statistics, and Machine Learning (PSM); eliminating the Restricted Electives in Science and Technology; adjusting the humanities requirements to ensure a focus on “values, ethics, and responsibility;” and adding a “teamwork intensive” requirement. I’m not going to attempt to summarize adequately what takes the task force 114 pages to explain, but I will offer some personal thoughts and encourage the larger alumni community to share theirs with MIT.

Figure 2: Approximate distribution of subjects in the proposal

My first thought is that change is good. A curriculum review is probably well overdue, as the current one is older than I. However, I must admit that my first reaction was suspicion. Having observed a decade or more of MIT going woke and implementing an ideologically charged Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bureaucracy, I’m worried about the increasing influence of the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences (SHASS) on what should be a STEM-focused institution, enhanced by the humanities but not driven by them. What does it mean that at least one subject must be designated as having a “moral and civic perspective”? Having observed some questionable moral, ethical, and civic-minded behavior out of prominent SHASS faculty, forgive me if I don’t trust them to determine what is moral and civic.

And that’s coming from the rare bird that I am: an MIT alumna with a degree from SHASS, Course 17. (Extra points to you if you knew without looking that that’s political science.) I fell into political science after two years of meeting every requirement of the core MIT science and math curriculum only to determine that engineering was not for me. Policy is what drives me, not engineering. I’ve spent a career in energy and natural resource policy as a practicing political scientist, certainly not a typical path. But my MIT education has served me well, as policy without hard scientific and economic evidence is driven by emotion and ill-reflective of “moral and civic” perspectives. Besides learning how to write voluminous content to deadline, I learned how to apply statistics and use critical thinking in the policy sphere, something that’s often lacking in American public policy.

If I knew I was going to end up at political science, perhaps I would have chosen another school, but sometimes we don’t take the most direct path. I do know that my MIT core curriculum, my research in the Defense and Arms Control Studies Program, and, at the time, the quantitatively focused political science degree gave me the critical thinking skills needed to be successful.

I’m also concerned about the reduction in the physics requirement. While I far from enjoyed my academic year of physics at MIT, I would be less well equipped today without it. Despite my SHASS degree, I am firmly committed to MIT as the premiere science and engineering university in the world, period. The humanities and social sciences are designed to ensure undergraduates have a well-rounded education, but they are not the primary driver of MIT, nor should they ever be. We’ve seen ideologically driven race, gender, and other “studies” academics across the country without a similar strong background in physics, math, and science try to bully the sciences into accepting mediocrity. We should guard against any such incursions, especially at MIT.

All of which is to say that I’m keeping an open mind now as I digest the document, but I have a healthy dose of skepticism. Stay tuned to MIT Uncanceled for further thoughts on the proposed curriculum and information about the faculty vote as it’s announced.