It’s a story every engineer who cares about free speech should know. In 1991, a software engineer named Phil Zimmermann released a program called Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) that allowed ordinary citizens to send emails the government couldn’t read.

The U.S. State Department viewed it as a weapon, not a utility. At the time, strong encryption, defined as anything over 40 bits, was classified as a “munition” under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Legally, Zimmermann had not just written code, he had exported a missile system.

For three years, Zimmermann was the subject of a federal criminal investigation, facing a million-dollar fine and five years in federal prison. The government’s position was code is a weapon and weapons are controlled by the State.

The MIT Press Maneuver

In 1995, Zimmermann and his legal team identified a fatal flaw in the government’s logic—a buffer overflow in the Constitution itself. While the export of software was restricted, the export of books was protected by the First Amendment.

Enter the MIT Press. Under the leadership of Director Frank Urbanowski, the MIT Press agreed to publish the entire source code of PGP as a hardcover book, titled PGP: Source Code and Internals.

PGP’s source code could be distributed by scanning the book’s pages using an OCR program and compiling code. The book is scanned in its entirety to the Internet Archive; editions of the physical text can go for $1,000 or more.



The book was printed using a specialized OCR-readable font. Any engineer in Helsinki or Hong Kong could buy the book, scan the pages, and recompile the “banned” software. The weapon was now a library book.



The brilliance of the strategy lay in its simplicity. By converting the digital “munition” into analog “speech,” MIT forced the Department of Justice (DOJ) into a paradox. To arrest Zimmermann, they would have to argue that a book sitting on a shelf in the Cambridge Public Library was illegal arms trafficking.

If code is speech, then the First Amendment protects it. If code is a machine, then the State controls it. The MIT Press posited it was speech.

The Unsung Hero: Frank Urbanowski

Publishing the book was a massive risk. While the legal strategy was devised by Zimmerman’s lawyers, the institutional courage came from Frank Urbanowski, the legendary director from 1975 to 2003. A lesser administrator would have sent the proposal to “Legal” to die a quiet death.

Urbanowski did the opposite. Known as a pioneer who later launched the very first electronic book, City of Bits, he understood that the role of a university press was not just to print what was safe, but to print what was true. He authorized the publication of Zimmerman’s code, putting the full weight and reputation of MIT behind a hacker facing federal prison.

The government blinked. Faced with the absurdity of banning a book and the First Amendment challenges that would follow, DOJ dropped the investigation in early 1996.

The “Gutenberg Loophole” became a foundational victory for the internet. The MIT Press didn’t just publish a book; it debugged the law by establishing the precedent that code is a form of expression protected by the Constitution. When the machinery of the State turns against liberty, the engineer’s duty is not to comply but to innovate a workaround.

Urbanowski’s legacy of bold innovation lives on today through the Frank Urbanowski Memorial Innovation Fund, which supports digital publishing experiments that push the boundaries of what a book can be.

Sources & Further Reading