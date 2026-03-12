The MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA) has long advocated for MIT to adopt institutional neutrality, but a recent debate in The Chronicle of Higher Education between UC Davis law professor Brian Soucek and Heterodox Academy president John Tomasi challenges that view. You can watch the discussion at Heterodox Academy if you lack a Chronicle subscription.

Soucek, who has just published a book on this topic, outlined a vision of what he calls institutional counter-speech, wherein speech made by the institution can counteract harms caused by some of its own policies and practices, and criticized the institutional neutrality policies many universities have adopted as arguably prohibiting these sensible exercises of the university’s voice.

Tomasi, on the other hand, sees the potential for institutional counter-speech to distort the campus climate, drawing on one particularly irresponsible exercise by Brown University’s president when he was on the institution’s faculty.

Into this discussion jumped professor Jeffrey Sachs, who finds both arguments wanting. Sachs argues that there are more practical, less high-minded reasons for presidents to find institutional neutrality appealing. For one, doing so helps maintain the public trust in higher education. For another, it’s relatively low-hanging fruit for university presidents that deal daily with far more intractable issues.

I have a lot of affinity for Sachs’ point of view, and it’s the one I tend to emphasize when I’m making the case for institutional neutrality. It’s a point of view that I also sense has landed with MIT President Sally Kornbluth, to the point that adopting institutional neutrality would only make explicit what has been implicit in her public statements. It’s a final step I hope she’ll take.

Kornbluth was not part of the rush of presidents that found religion on institutional neutrality after the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, but she was clearly sensitive to the hopeless task of trying to please every demographic on a uniquely divisive campus issue. MFSA hosted Kornbluth at our virtual member meeting less than two weeks after the October 7 attacks, and asked if a commitment to institutional neutrality would have made her position easier. She agreed it would have, and walked us through her thinking on the limited statement she made, noting in part:

“I would agree that I cannot speak for every member of the MIT community and have to be very careful about when I choose to address the community. That said, I received statements from many, many members of the community, students that were upset, faculty that were upset. What I really was trying to do was say that we’re listening and that there are resources available to help you. I was not trying to wade into the political quagmire, which would be not only very difficult to do but actually would paint that target on our backs.”[1]

Of course, the target Kornbluth hoped to avoid didn’t stay off MIT’s back for long. A few weeks after our conversation, MIT would stumble in its response to a disruptive protest by pro-Palestinian students in the lobby of Building 7. In December 2023, Kornbluth was one of the three college presidents summoned to Washington for the now infamous hearing on campus antisemitism. A few months after that, Kornbluth navigated the challenge of an unsanctioned encampment on campus. A year after our conversation, Donald Trump was re-elected and Washington’s posturing toward higher education changed dramatically.

It’s hard to imagine these events not impacting Kornbluth’s public presentation. This isn’t necessarily a good thing. There are real worries that speech on campuses is being chilled due to a hostile political climate, and the Trump administration’s retaliatory campaign against Harvard is a sign of what may await universities that get on its wrong side. It’s also true, however, that a shift was underway in how universities speak institutionally for more than a year before President Trump was re-elected. Kornbluth’s disinclination to wade into national political issues comes at a time when many of her peers are doing the same thing for expediency’s sake.

Still, Kornbluth gets points for her pragmatism. On the day of Donald Trump’s second inauguration she sent a message to the community seemingly designed to temper expectations: “From time to time, if I judge that my duty to the Institute requires it, I will write to you or send a video. But I won’t speak or write on every issue.”

She has, by and large, stuck to her word, and on those occasions where she did step into the national fray, it was primarily with an eye to the climate at home. A statement in September 2025 highlighted the “horrifying murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University” two days prior when calling out instances of unprotected speech and messages celebrating violence and telling her students, essentially, to do better and aim higher.

This highlights a key point: institutional neutrality doesn’t mean presidents must refrain from calling out offenses to their community values. Kornbluth has, for instance, called out the harassment of a professor by anti-Israel protesters, the distribution of antisemitic literature (made to look like it came from MIT, no less) at a new student event, and the appearance of antisemitic symbols around the MIT campus. Sadly, antisemitic activity represents the clear majority of instances occasioning her addressing the campus regarding MIT’s community values.

There are two caveats, however. One is that it is indeed possible for President Kornbluth’s pronouncements to chill debate on controversial issues. Denouncing antisemitic graffiti is an easy call, but she’ll be confronted plenty of times in her tenure with demands to denounce protected speech that is found offensive or hurtful by vocal elements in the community. She needs to resist the urge to put her thumb on the scale in ways that warp discourse.

A larger caveat is that while Kornbluth has done a good job steering clear of commentary on issues that don’t directly concern MIT, there is no shortage of issues on which she feels compelled to speak because they very much do directly concern MIT. In particular, there are external shocks directed by the federal government, such as the National Institute of Health’s attempt to slash the percentage of indirect costs covered by its grant funding, an effort that was defeated in the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit this year after MIT and other institutions sued.

Additionally, the passage last year of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” significantly increased the taxes MIT has to pay on its endowment, generating a $300 million shortfall. Kornbluth has been open about these challenges and the sacrifices they demand, regularly communicating with the community about them and occasionally encouraging them to take action, including by contacting their congressmen.[2]

It’s worth noting that the framework of institutional neutrality first enshrined in the University of Chicago’s 1967 Kalven Report doesn’t foreclose this kind of action:

“From time to time instances will arise in which the society, or segments of it, threaten the very mission of the university and its values of free inquiry. In such a crisis, it becomes the obligation of the university as an institution to oppose such measures and actively to defend its interests and its values.”

More recently, Harvard resolved to refrain from “issu[ing] official statements about public matters that do not directly affect the university’s core function.” Yet that obligation coexists with a duty to “defend the university’s autonomy and academic freedom when threatened—if, for example, outside forces seek to determine what students the university can admit, what subjects it can teach, or which research it supports.”

In the end, the occasional need for university presidents to speak out on matters of the health of the institution makes clearer the reason for refraining from making statements that don’t directly concern its core functions. By clearing the deck of unnecessary pronouncements that inflame tensions on divisive issues, presidents ensure that when they do speak as institutional leaders, it will be on the things that matter.

Perhaps the best example from Kornbluth’s tenure is a matter that uniquely concerned MIT: Kornbluth was one of the nine university presidents invited to sign the Trump Administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.” Whether or not she accepted it, she would need to respond, and she would need to explain her reasoning for accepting or rejecting it publicly. Her decision to reject the compact—a move MFSA supported—was quickly followed by other university presidents, and the moment is widely seen as a high point of her presidency.

The lesson here isn’t that the MIT president’s office should be seen as an agent of anti-government resistance. It’s that rebuffing the overreaching aims of the federal government because they compromise academic freedom and threaten the institution’s mission is wholly consistent with a general commitment to neutrality on non-institutional matters. This is a fine line to walk, but Kornbluth so far has managed it. All that’s left is for her to institutionalize her practice as policy, and leave a script for her successors to follow.

[1] Recorded at our meeting with Kornbluth on October 19, 2023. Recordings of our member meetings are restricted to members with a login and password. Membership is free and open to all, not just members of the MIT community.

[2] The question of whether indirect funding caps are a good thing or whether universities should pay more in endowment taxes is outside the scope of this essay; we simply grant that government-initiated shocks that can seriously affect a university’s ability to carry out its mission will call for a public response from its leadership.