MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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KPK
2h

Let me more accurately rephrase the title.

"American Science Has Already Committed Suicide; Trump's Rules Will Just Confirm the Death"

We don't trust American science and academia (not exactly the same thing but a lot of overlap). We know that when science conflicts with ideology, most scientists will choose ideology, either through conviction, cowardice, or careerism. Example: How many scientists are willing to go on record that transgenderism is nonsense--that surgery, pharamceuticals, psychobabble, makeup, clothing and preferred pronouns cannot actually transform a man into a woman or a woman into a man? Some will, certainly. But a critical mass will not.

How many scientists affiliate with institutions that promote obviously fraudulent grifters like Ibram X. Kendi? Why should we trust the competence and integrity of people who affiliate with that nonsense?

There are obviously individual scientists that are worthy of trust. But the overall American scientific and academic enterprise is corrupt,dishonest, and untrustworthy.

Sorry. You guys (collectively) had extremely high levels of trust and you abused it. Now the price will be paid.

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