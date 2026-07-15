MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evan D. Morris's avatar
Evan D. Morris
3d

If anyone has any lingering reservations about my suggestion to “Unyoke the Sciences”… I suggest they read the latest piece by Peter Boghossian in Quillette today, summarizing (?) the report on the Crisis in the Humanities commission by the Vanderbilt and Wash U chancellors. https://quillette.com/2026/07/16/a-crisis-in-the-humanities/

And despite all the recounted horrors.. no concrete recommendations were made - at least not in today’s summary.

Reply
Share
KPK's avatar
KPK
3d

Interesting idea. Ridding MIT of its humanities faculty would also put an end to nonsense like the Program in Women's and Gender Studies.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MIT Free Speech Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture