MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
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It must have been a great course. Now I feel like reading Thucydides again. I read it freshman year of college, 1976, at Yale with Paul Rahe. Then, I think we students were mostly on Athens's side, because of its culture and its heroism against the Persians. Nowadays, it sounds like anti-imperialism and disdain for culture and heroism are dominant.

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