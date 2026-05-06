The independent MIT faculty organization, MIT Council on Academic Freedom (MITCAF), held an all-hands meeting in Building 21 on March 3, 2026. Wayne Stargardt, president of the independent alumni-led organization, MIT Free Speech Alliance (MFSA), was invited to address this meeting. This is the message he delivered.

It is a rare privilege for MIT graduates to address the MIT faculty. In fact, it almost never happens. So when I was invited to speak with you, I decided to use this rare occasion to deliver a message to the MIT faculty that is long overdue. I am speaking to you as a presumptive representative of all MIT graduates everywhere, and to you as representatives of the faculty.

Four and a half years ago, MIT cancelled the presentation of a visiting scholar at a prestigious, MIT-sponsored lecture. This cancellation was an egregious violation of MIT’s traditional values and norms, which have always emphasized respect and tolerance for alternative, heterodox viewpoints, and perspectives.

At the time, no official representatives of the MIT community upheld these values or spoke out against the cancellation. The MIT Corporation remained silent. The MIT administration not only failed to voice support for MIT’s values, but at the highest levels it condoned the cancellation. Both the academic leadership and the official leadership of the alumni not only failed to uphold MIT’s values, they led the gaslighting of their respective communities about why the lecture was cancelled.

Only the MIT faculty stood up, in public and in principle, to defend MIT’s values and protest the cancellation.

Just a day after your Chair attempted to gaslight you about the incident, 15% of you signed an open letter defending MIT’s traditional values of academic freedom and free expression and demanding that MIT adopt a written commitment to these values.

At the time, we independent alumni were just organizing MFSA and starting to voice our own protest over this violation of MIT’s values. We did not yet recognize how unique and significant this action by the MIT faculty was. With no faculty senate or other formal faculty body, the faculty organized themselves organically, from the bottom up, to protest the actions and messaging of the MIT leadership. This kind of clear grassroots defense of free expression almost never happens at other universities, and certainly not with such speed and resolve.

So today, as a presumptive representative of MIT graduates, speaking to you as representatives of that MIT faculty, I want to deliver one simple message: Thank you.

We alumni want to thank the faculty for their courage in taking a principled stand to uphold MIT’s foundational values of academic freedom, open inquiry, freedom of expression, and embrace of diverse viewpoints. Thank you for defending a key component of MIT’s exceptionalism.

Because of what you did, MIT’s values are now written down. Because of what you did, those values are now harder to ignore, easier to invoke, and clearer to the world. And because of what you did, MIT’s alumni know that when MIT’s core principles are at risk, the faculty of this Institute can and will stand up for them.

On behalf of the alumni: thank you for what you did then, and for what you are doing now, to keep MIT a place where free minds can do their best work.