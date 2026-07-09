The first article in this series described the shared governance framework MIT nominally uses to allocate authority among its governing board, administration, and faculty. This article examines the first of those three: the MIT Corporation. Understanding what it actually does, as distinct from what it is chartered to do, is essential to understanding who really runs MIT.

A Board Unlike Any Other

MIT was chartered by the Massachusetts legislature on April 10, 1861 and governed from the start by an external board of trustees — the model standard for American research universities. The Corporation’s chartered responsibilities include approving strategy and budgets, exercising fiduciary responsibility, and — most consequentially — electing the President.

The MIT Corporation currently has approximately 79 active members — more than double the average board size at the other twelve Ivy-Plus universities — and the most complex membership structure among its peers. Its five member classes include Life Members (up to 25, serving until age 75), Term Members (up to 25, on five-year terms), Alumni/ae Nominees and Recent Graduate Members (both nominally selected by outside parties but vetted and approved by the Corporation), and eight Ex Officio members — including, distinctively, the Governor of Massachusetts, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, and the Secretary of Education. By tradition, almost all trustees are MIT graduates. It also helps, in practice, to have been a significant donor.

A Self-Perpetuating Body with a Small Inner Circle

The Corporation completely controls the selection of its own membership through the Governance and Nominations Committee (GNC) — a committee of the Corporation itself. Governance scholar Richard Chait has noted that “self-perpetuation without term limits” produces a governing body that is wholly independent and effectively unaccountable for its actions and inactions — an insulation that contrasts sharply with the accountability faced by public university trustees and by directors of private corporations.

A board of nearly 80 also cannot function as a deliberative body. The full Corporation meets only four times per year. Real governance happens in the Executive Committee — roughly 12 members — which sets agendas, makes committee appointments, and acts between quarterly meetings. As The Tech put it in 2012, “Because the Corporation is so large … the Executive Committee is the practical manifestation of the Corporation’s oversight responsibility for MIT.” Alumni who imagine 79 distinguished leaders deliberating over MIT’s direction are imagining something the structure does not support.

Three Cases: The Corporation in Action

The Schwarzman College of Computing (2018). When MIT announced a $350 million gift and a $1 billion total commitment to create a new College of Computing, the president and senior team had conceived and developed the initiative; the Corporation blessed it as a fait accompli. Faculty consultation happened primarily after the announcement — drawing criticism from faculty who felt the decision had been made before they could weigh in — and the Provost’s letter framed subsequent engagement as input on implementation, not deliberation.

The Jeffrey Epstein Investigation (2019–2020). When press reporting revealed that the Media Lab had accepted post-conviction donations from Jeffrey Epstein, the Executive Committee retained Goodwin Procter LLP to investigate. The resulting report revealed that Executive Committee Chairman Robert Millard had been approached by Media Lab Director Joi Ito in 2016 to help solicit Epstein donations. Millard declined but, per the report, “did not believe it was appropriate for him, as Chairman, to interfere or say ‘no.’ That was the responsibility of the administration.” The investigation was scoped as a factual reconstruction, not a governance audit, and produced no reform recommendations. Its final finding — that “MIT Still Lacks A Formal Policy For Accepting Donations From Controversial Sources” — was left without a remedy. The Corporation, with ultimate fiduciary responsibility, had overseen years of institutional inability to finalize such a policy without intervening.

The Hockfield Budget Cuts (2008–2009). Following the financial crisis, MIT’s endowment lost roughly 20% of its value. The Corporation set firm financial parameters; by fall 2009 the administration had achieved $58 million in savings, exceeding the target. The fiduciary function worked as designed — though the Corporation’s directive addressed the size of the reduction, not its strategic shape. The administration, on its own initiative, made the strategic decision to reduce administrative unit budgets more steeply than academic ones.

The Visiting Committees: MIT’s Genuine Differentiator

Whatever its limitations, the Corporation has developed one mechanism that genuinely sets MIT apart: the Visiting Committee system, established in 1875. Thirty committees cover every academic department and several Institute-wide functions, engaging approximately 425 distinguished participants drawn from the Corporation, MIT alumni/ae, and presidential appointees from industry, academia, and civic life. Each committee meets every two years, hears from department heads, faculty, and students, and delivers reports directly to the President, Provost, Chancellor, and the Corporation. No comparable institution maintains visiting advisory bodies of this scale, regularity, and integrity. The system injects outside expert judgment into the Corporation’s view of academic quality, partially compensating for the insularity a self-perpetuating board would otherwise produce.

What the Corporation Does — and Doesn’t — Do

Five observations follow from the structure and the cases:

Real but bounded oversight. The Corporation performs its fiduciary function reliably when the challenge is financial, and selects the president effectively — if not without controversy.

Strategy belongs to the administration. The Corporation approves strategic initiatives, budgets, and major policies — but the administration conceives and drives them. The administration decides; the Corporation ratifies.

The Executive Committee is the real board. Between and within quarterly meetings, a committee of roughly 12 exercises effective board authority over the full 79-member body.

Self-perpetuation has consequences. With the GNC controlling all membership, the Corporation reproduces its own culture. The Epstein case illustrates the pathology: a Chairman aware of a governance problem in the making deferred rather than acted, because the structure trained him to see oversight as someone else’s job.

The Visiting Committee system is the Corporation’s most valuable contribution to MIT’s exceptionalism. Biennial departmental reviews by outside experts inject breadth and accountability where a self-perpetuating board would otherwise produce insularity.

The Corporation’s most important contribution may be the Visiting Committee system it has sustained for 150 years. Its most important limitation may be a self-perpetuating design that makes it more responsive to financial crises than to cultural and values pressures — which may prove equally consequential to MIT’s future.

The third article in this series examines the role of MIT’s faculty in the Institute’s governance — its unique structure, what faculty actually control, and how it compares to faculty governance at peer institutions.

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