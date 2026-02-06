MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Charles Davis's avatar
Charles Davis
Feb 16

Agree entirely. In short, "Street cred." Prior to Dr. Kornbluth even assuming office, I was told by two professors from Duke (where she had been Provost) that "We had hired a winner." They both stated they had seen Dr. Kornbluth support free speech in closed faculty meetings there at Duke.

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
Feb 6

Plus, Pres. Kornbluth didn't have the anti-free-speech track record of the other two presidents.

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