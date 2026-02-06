The now-famous hearing where Congresswoman Elise Stefanik grilled the presidents of MIT, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania on anti-Semitism passed its two-year anniversary recently. The responses from the three seemed coordinated and lawyerly, although President Sally Kornbluth had a better response in the moment than the other two and retained a respectful demeaner, while the other two were visibly smug. The hearing led to the swift departure of Penn president Liz Magill and the eventual departure of Harvard president Claudine Gay, whose demise followed credible allegations of plagiarism arising from the scrutiny following the hearing.

Why is the MIT president the sole survivor? One short, snarky answer arising from our MIT bias might be that Kornbluth, as a cell biologist, was not as knee-deep in the DEI, moral relativity that brought down Gay, a African-studies professor, and Magill, a lawyer. After all, STEM faculty are not as infected by the ideologically driven gobbledygook that has ruined many humanities.

But we at MFSA have long observed the cancer that infests the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences metastasize to MIT as a whole. An MIT president faces the same negative pressures as Harvard and Penn, so the short answer isn’t satisfactory.

The better answer likely lies in the fact that President Kornbluth had displayed leadership in the realm of free expression leading up to the hearing, which helped her weather the storm. She came into office as an advocate for free expression while encouraging the community to avoid intentionally harmful expressions including anti-Semitism. Just because one has the right to say something doesn’t mean intentionally inflammatory or mean-spirited language is healthy for fostering community. She had a record of supporting free expression before she went before Congress, whereas the other two presidents were well known supporters of cancel culture before they tried to claim they weren’t.

Six weeks into her tenure, Kornbluth endorsed the faculty Statement on Free Expression and Academic Freedom. When that new policy was purposefully tested by the “postering incident” in February 2023, her measured response, including not taking the bait from those who demanded “hate speech” be forcefully policed, showed her commitment to free expression. Her approach was vindicated when the perpetrator was revealed to be a member of the so-called marginalized LGBT community that was the supposed target of the posters. The individual had purposefully put up the posters to challenge the free expression policy.

Throughout 2023, President Kornbluth continued to lead on free expression, communicating to students and faculty her leadership approach; establishing concrete ways to engage the community on free expression; and refusing to pick a side on the Gaza war while addressing anti-Semitism. By the time of the hearing in December, she had built up a track record that earned her respect, however grudging in some quarters. That track record served her well, as deans, department heads, and senior faculty leaders stood behind her shortly after the hearing, citing her free speech policies and ability to bring the MIT community together. Kornbluth herself believes she was not hounded out of office because she wasn’t defensive or confrontational after the hearing and, unlike the other two presidents, did not issue a statement trying to do damage control: she just kept silent.

Kornbluth has since continued to display leadership as the first elite university president to eliminate DEI hiring statements, a form of compelled speech, and by establishing the Ad Hoc Committee on Academic Freedom and Campus Expression (CAFCE) to keep the community moving forward on protecting academic freedom and free expression.

While more needs to be done, such as getting rid of the Bias Response Teams for policing supposed transgressions, MIT seems to be on the right path. Please engage with MFSA to help us advance free expression as we continue to work with President Kornbluth.