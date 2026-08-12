MIT Uncanceled

MIT Uncanceled

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
4h

"Over the past two decades, the faculty has exercised its responsibility by approving multiple new undergraduate and masters degree programs"

Actually, we can only tell if the faculty is exercising its responsibility if it rejects new degrees. Going along with the proposal doesn't tell us anything about whether they read it.

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Bill Frezza's avatar
Bill Frezza
18h

What this analysis leaves out is the dominance of faculty governance bodies and committees by outspoken far-left humanities professors, whose radical activism spearheaded the cancel culture that the MIT Free Speech Alliance was founded to fight.

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